Quirky and captivating art deco gem

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
In the heart of an exclusive Turvey Park street stands this art deco masterpiece.
From the very first step inside, the home envelops you in a cocoon of natural light and vibrant bursts of colour, creating an atmosphere of timeless allure.
This residence not only showcases stunning views from every vantage point but also exudes a warm and inviting ambiance.
The property unfolds over two levels, with the upper level a haven of sophistication, featuring a sunlit lounge that opens to a spectacular 180-degree view of Central Wagga.
This space effortlessly extends to the outdoor entertaining area.
The kitchen, equipped with gas cooking, a dishwasher, and ample storage, complements a sunny breakfast nook.
Two generously appointed bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes, and a spacious master bathroom with two-way access complete the upper level's charm.
A distinctive facet of the property lies on the lower level-a complete self-contained zone that opens doors to additional income opportunities or multi-generational living.
Convenience takes centre stage with a rear double carport entry, seamlessly flowing into an additional designated studio-an ideal space for a home office or creative zone.
