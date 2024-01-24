Perry confident RSL can cover loss of star batsman in Twenty20 Grand Final

Star Wagga RSL opening batsman Ethan Bartlett will miss Thursday nights Wagga Cricket Twenty20 Grand Final through unavailability.
The explosive opener has been brilliant in his handful of appearances this season for the Bulldogs which has included impressive knocks of 87 and 63 in the shorter format.
RSL captain-coach Sam Perry said although it was unfortunate to be without Bartlett for the final, he was confident the side picked has the talent to get the job done against Wagga City.
"Unfortunately Barts is unavailable," Perry said.
"It hurts a little bit but we are confident within our team that we can still get the job done and I think we saw that on the weekend where we didn't have Barts there.
"It's a luxury when you have him and fingers crossed he'll be there at the back end of the year, but this week we don't have him so it'll just be the roughly 11 blokes that stood up last week that will have to stand up again."
Colin Starkey and Hayden Cook also come out of the side as Tom Lavender, Tim Cameron and Charlie Munn return while Ben Radford drops down to 12th man.
RSL's top-order played well on the weekend against St Michaels as Ethan Perry (21), Starkey (41), Sam Smith (46no) and Tim Jenkins (30no) all fired to help post a strong total of 3-159.
High totals are frequently posted at Robertson Oval and Perry believed that a strong performance with the bat would be a key to victory on Thursday night.
"Our batting has probably been our weakness for the last five, six, seven years," he said.
"But on the weekend we bonded together and put on a really good total and a lot of our games come down to how well we bat.
"If we can execute our batting plans then I think our bowling is strong enough to defend whatever total we post."
The spin brigade at RSL has been doing most of the damage with the ball in recent weeks for the Bulldogs and Perry believed the group would again play an important role in their bowling innings on Thursday night.
"We've got pretty good hands in the spinners that we've got at our club at the moment," he said.
"Sammy Smith, if you ask him he probably feels like he's been off his game a little bit lately but I think he shows how good he is and when he's on he can nearly single-handedly win you games.
"Then Rod Guy on the weekend proved that age is only a number and for him to get 1-9 off four overs and dismiss probably the best batsman in Wagga proves where he's at with his cricket.
"He's close to 50, he's absolutely loving his cricket and it's great to have him in our team then Braithy Gain had a crack for us last week and he was great as well.
"Our spinners are quite lucky and happy at the moment, but to win T20 grand finals everyone has got to be on their game.
"The spinners will play a part at some point but I think the quicks will also still have to play a part at some point."
The Bulldogs haven't played in a grand final for a couple of years and Perry said the whole group was looking forward to the opportunity of playing under lights at Robertson Oval.
"Yeah we are very excited about it," he said.
"It's probably been five or six years since we played in any type of game playing for silverware so we are very excited.
"I think it speaks volumes of the leaps and bounds we've taken over the last three or four years.
"Fingers crossed we can reap the rewards and put on a good performance on Thursday night."
Wagga RSL team for Twenty20 Grand Final: Ethan Perry, Will Morley (WK), Sam Smith, Tim Jenkins, Brent Byrnes, Braith Gain, Rod Guy, Sam Perry (C), Tom Lavender, Tim Cameron, Charlie Munn, Ben Radford (12th man).
