Fresh calls for more readily accessible defibrillators following 'scary' incident

Riverina-Western captain Mark Favell has joined calls for defibrillators to be more readily accessible across the states sporting grounds following a 'scary' incident at Robertson Oval.
Port Jackson Red captain Michael Hall suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in Wagga on Sunday during the Veterans Cricket NSW Over 55's State Championships.
The quick actions of Port Jackson teammate and registered chiropractor Richard Howard to commence CPR and then utilise the defibrillator at Robertson Oval ultimately saved Hall's life.
Hall is currently resting up at Calvary Hospital and he will make a full recovery despite the scary experience.
Favell was playing across town on Sunday but said the incident was a reminder of how important it is to have defibrillators on hand at sporting grounds.
"It's a bit scary when that happens as it's pretty close to home," Favell said.
"As Veterans Cricketers we've been trying for 12 months or so now to enforce that every team should have a defib with them."
Riverina-Western finished the championships in third place just behind Port Jackson Red in the final standings and Favell said there were mixed feelings about how they had performed in the tournament.
"We were a bit disappointed actually to be quite honest," he said.
"Overall we probably had the best balanced team there but unfortunately on day one we had one of our main bowlers who couldn't get there to late so we had to play a bowler short.
"That probably cost us I think as we were probably 10 or 15 runs short when we batted first and then they wound us up with an over to go.
"If we had that extra bowler and he's a fairly handy bowler then we probably would've got the chocolates.
"But the next two days we played out of our skins and no one was going to beat us over the next two days.
"I'm happy but as a team we are a bit disappointed I think."
The team performed well especially considering the side is made up of players from both the Riverina and Western regions.
Favell said that it was a solid group who came together for the championships and that they gelled well over the three days of the tournament.
"Initially when we joined up to be in the 55's which is only a newly created comp we only had about six or seven from the Riverina that were eligible and available to play," he said.
"So we went outside our boundaries and went to Western zone who had three or four blokes that were keen so we joined forces.
"The first year we won it so that was pretty good and we've stuck together with the same combination.
"Going forward hopefully Riverina will have a stand-alone side in the next carnival but we'll see what happens."
The team consisted of players from Wagga, Albury, Griffith, Cootamundra, Temora, Dubbo, Orange and Lithgow.
It was the first time that a Veterans Cricket NSW carnival has been hosted in the Riverina and Favell said that it had been a successful event.
"It's the first time that we've had a veterans carnival in the Riverina so that's pretty good," he said.
"They are actually going to do a double-header because they'll have the over 50's down in Albury in a couple of weeks.
"Eric Koetz and the boys over in Wagga they've done a pretty good job of hosting and I think everyone was happy with the facilities and the whole setup was pretty good."
Greater Illawarra Silverbats 7-156 (J Stephens 2-20, D Alexander 2-34) d Riverina West 155 (P Stimson 54no, T Weilandt 26)
Riverina West 5-278 (M Favell 43no, E Koetz 42) d Dinosaurs 8-147 (G McFadden 3-31)
Riverina West 2-128 (P Stimson 40no, E Koetz 31no) d Mid North Coast 8-127 (M Favell 2-25, J Stephens 2-32)
