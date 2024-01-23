The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Double Mach closes gap between breakthroughs after rare win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 23 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Painting looks over to ensure he's got his rivals in hand as Double Mach scores a rare win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jackson Painting looks over to ensure he's got his rivals in hand as Double Mach scores a rare win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Double Mach certainly doesn't win out of turn but didn't have to wait another 36 starts to secure another breakthrough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.