Double Mach closes gap between breakthroughs after rare win

Double Mach certainly doesn't win out of turn but didn't have to wait another 36 starts to secure another breakthrough.
It took the five-year-old 36 attempts to score his first win and just over a year later he produced his second at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
It took another 21 starts but Brucedale trainer David Druitt thought he'd found another suitable affair.
Druitt was correct as Double Mach was able to take more than seven seconds off his previous best winning mile rate.
Clocking 1:56.0 in the JMA Legal Pace (1740m), Double Mach ($3.30) went on to down Scottie Mach ($2.40 fav) by 6.2 metres.
Druitt was pleased to deliver on some pre-race confidence.
"It was a really good race for him," Druitt said.
"He dropped in grade, he got a perfect draw, he got Jack (Painting) driving him, who had only had one drive on him and was unlucky to get beat before, so I thought if he didn't go good something was wrong.
"His work has been terrific at home."
While Double Mach has only won two of his 57 starts, Druitt is more than happy to keep him around his property as a guide for how his other pacers are travelling.
"I use him at home as my chopping block as if they aren't beating him they aren't winning at the races and aren't going to the races," Druitt said.
"He's got a specific job at home as while it might be a hard thing to say he runs the same time week-in, week-out and you know where you're at.
"If they can't run better than him they aren't going to win."
Druitt is on the sidelines with a twisted ankle.
However he was more than happy to have Painting jump aboard.
"I just twisted my ankle and it's nearly right but it's not quite," Druitt said.
"I can walk around and work alright but if I put a boot on it gets really sore and just rubs on where a bad bruise is."
He feels Painting is a good match for the five-year-old.
"He's got speed but not a lot of toughness," Druitt said.
"When Jack drives him he gets every little bit of speed out of him and we just have to hope the others don't catch him."
It was part of an early winning double for Painting after he also won aboard Got The Goods for Victorian trainer Ben Yole.
