MP vows to ensure displaced residents have somewhere to go in Wagga

Long-term residents set to be displaced from the Tolland Renewal Project will be given the option of being rehoused locally, according to Wagga MP Joe McGirr.
The first 20 homes set to be demolished across the suburb as part of the revitalisation project were have been vacated and fenced off, with development applications being considered by Wagga City Council.
It is the first group of more than 100 government-owned houses in the suburb to be demolished, with the current tenants given six months notice before needing to vacate.
Under the plan, residents who will be asked to move will be given the option of being re-homed locally or elsewhere with moving expenses paid for.
Tolland resident Noel Dobson, who has been living in his home for 35 years, said while he was offered to be moved to Sydney or Queensland, no local alternative was given.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley has questioned where residents would be rehomed given the lack of available housing in Wagga.
Dr McGirr said he had contacted the minister seeking confirmation residents would be given the option to stay locally.
"I was concerned when I heard that information because it had always been my understanding residents would be given the option of being rehomed locally," he said.
"We have contacted the minister's office and they have confirmed that is the case.
"This is an important development, and housing is a critical issue for the community, and we know this will increase housing and social housing, but it is important that residents aren't being asked to relocate out of Wagga."
In answer to concerns raised by Cr Foley around the lack of housing in Wagga, Dr McGirr said there should definitely be options available for people.
"They've already begun housing development options around the Duke of Kent Oval - so there shouldn't be any reason why people can't be provided options," he said.
"It is 10-year project but it will be done in stages and there should be no reason as to why properties can't be developed for people locally - I don't see any reason why that can't happen and it certainly should happen."
A NSW Land and Housing Corporation spokesperson said the government agency was working closely with the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to support residents who will be told to vacate.
"We continue to work closely with DCJ and have developed a strategic tenant relocations strategy to assess unique tenant requirements and support them to relocate to a property that meets their needs," the spokesperson said.
"To support our relocation strategy, we're delivering at least 70 new social housing homes across the Wagga LGA over the coming years, while a further 180 new social homes will be delivered within the Tolland Renewal Project."
The spokesperson said people affected by the project were advised of the relocations in September 2023.
They were given six months written notice before needing to move, provided a relocations officer to help them find a suitable home and given the option of being rehoused locally.
