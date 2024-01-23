The Daily Advertiser
MP vows to ensure displaced residents have somewhere to go in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 24 2024 - 5:00am
The first 20 government-owned homes are set to be demolished by mid-2024 as part of the Tolland Renewal Project. Picture by Les Smith
Long-term residents set to be displaced from the Tolland Renewal Project will be given the option of being rehoused locally, according to Wagga MP Joe McGirr.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

