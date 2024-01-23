Thong throwing and yabbie racing as Marrar pub raises cash for school

The Royal Hotel at Marrar will be the place to be this Australia Day with all the tried and true traditions in store - from thong throwing to yabbie racing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The event will not only be a day of fun for all, but will raise funds for the Marrar Public School P&C.
The school's population has grown with 25 students set to throw on a uniform when school returns this year, up from 17 students in 2023.
Royal Hotel Marrar publican Helen Diment said it would be the second time the hotel held its big Australia Day event fundraiser.
"Last year we raised just over $4000 for the P&C," she said.
Those funds allowed the school to cover the costs of the end-of-year excursions, as well as pay for important school upgrades like new markings and signage.
While it is for a good cause, Ms Diment said it is also a good way for residents to spend Australia Day if they were looking for fun in a less-crowded environment.
"We're going to have the yabbie races, thong throwing, we will have meat tray raffles, we've got a 200 club with the chance to win $1000 and also our Joker Poker tickets will be sold for the local football club as well," she said.
"We're hoping we are hoping to get people coming out from everywhere, Junee, Coolamon and Wagga.
"You always have to get behind your local school and businesses because in such a small town you have to pull together."
There will also be a big outdoor space with a stage with live music on the day, along with other entertainment.
"It's going to be a heap of fun, it's not going to be too hot, we have a band on in the afternoon and we have a food truck coming out and doing burgers - so everyone will be well-fed and watered by the bar," Ms Diment said.
"It is probably the most fun day you can have on Australia Day."
Festivities will kick off from midday on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.