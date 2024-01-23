Blues bow out of Community Cup after quarter-final defeat to Wollongong District

South Wagga has bowed out of the Cricket NSW Community Cup after losing to Wollongong District by 64 runs in the quarter-finals of the competition.
The Blues were no match for the strong Wollongong outfit who will now face Epping Bulls in the semi-finals on February 11 in Sydney.
Despite going down in the quarter-final, Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson said it was an enjoyable experience for his side.
"It was a good day," Robinson said.
"I think we probably got the raw end of the deal by having to play two games, it was pretty warm so the boys were pretty spent by the end of the second game as it went the distance in the first game.
"But we showed plenty of fight in the first innings against Wollongong but just couldn't get the job done with the bat."
The Community Cup was a new competition created by Cricket NSW this season which saw clubs from all over the state enter.
Robinson thought it was a good concept but believed that some changes could be made to the competition for future seasons.
"I think the big thing would be rather than play the games at neutral grounds to actually play them at each others home ground," he said.
"I think that should be the idea of the cup moving forward.
"I understand the travel and stuff like that, but that would allow people to get to different parts of the state and experience some smaller towns as well."
There were few highlights from the Blues batting innings against Wollongong however one positive takeaway was the efforts of young pair Patrick Cooke and Lincoln Lauder.
The duo batted well in tough conditions to combine for 38 of South Wagga's 65 runs and Robinson said it was a great effort from the pair.
"Yeah they came in, held their own and had a good little partnership there," he said.
"In that game we were well under the pump and I think Wollongong were none for 50 or 60 off the first four or five.
"So to be able to keep them to 129 was a massive effort and we just had an unlucky run-out in the first over.
"Then it just flowed on from there which is sometimes the way it goes in the shorter format.
"But I think we put up a good fight and in the first game against Eden I think they needed 38 off 36 balls with six wickets still in hand.
"So for us to be able to fight out of that and get the win, I think that showed a little bit of maturity with a fairly young team as well."
The Blues had Cameron Rowling-Scott make his first grade debut in the pair of games and Robinson believed that he performed well.
"He bowled a couple of overs in the first game and then in the second game I thought he bowled really well and had three overs," he said.
"I thought he held his own so it was a good experience for him and whilst we probably didn't play a complete game in either of the two games, I think there were definitely glimpses that will help the guys moving forward in that shorter format as well."
South Wagga 4-130 d Eden 117
Wollongong District 6-129 d South Wagga 65 (P Cooke 21, L Lauder 17no)
