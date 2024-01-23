Giants out to strengthen pathway with Riverina pre-season games

Giants Netball are looking to make the Riverina part of their backyard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Super Netball club will play two pre-season games in the region in March with the club hoping to use their visit as a way to create a stronger pathway with the region.
Executive general manager Tim Underwood is hoping having elite level netball in the Wagga will inspire young girls to see a genuine career pathway within the sport.
"Whatever we need to do to embrace that community spirit we will be doing as we really want to make sure we continue growing that pathway from these areas," Underwood said.
"We've seen the likes of Sophie Fawns, although she is with our opposition at the Swifts, and as a club that prides itself on developing homegrown talent we hope that the next Wagga or Riverina talent is wearing the orange dress."
Netball has traditionally been Australia's biggest women's sport however the introduction of the AFLW and NRLW in the last decade has opened new avenues to professional sport.
There was plenty of attention on the sport with the protracted Super Netball pay dispute but with that now settled Underwood hopes bringing games to Wagga can inspire others to take up or keep pursuing the sport.
"With any sport the ability for players to see what they can be is one of the most crucial things to a pathway," he said.
"There's no doubt women's sport at the moment is at the height and continues to grow.
"We've been leading that for 100 years in netball so for us to make sure they can see what they can be, and earn a living out of it, is really important."
The Giants will spend four days in the Riverina from February 29 to March 3.
Underwood also feels it's important to have stronger netball links regionally.
"We have a responsibility as a club in my opinion to actually showcase elite talent in regional areas, we've got 112,000 players across the state and they are not all based in the Sydney metro so the fact the 1500-strong netball community down here get a chance to see elite talent is something we're really excited about," he said.
"We have a connection here with Jamie-Lee Price, being attached to the Perryman family so coming to Wagga was actually a no-brainer and then to travel onto Griffith and give that netball community also a chance to see the best in the world we're excited about that.
"We're also excited about actually playing the Melbourne Mavericks, the new club.
"Obviously a couple of our players went over to the Mavericks so we'd love to get one over them early."
Price, who is currently in England for Australia's Nations Cup campaign, is no stranger to the Riverina as the partner of Greater Western Sydney player Harry Perryman.
The Giants are looking to ensure they have a real impact in the community with plans for a session involving the Wagga association players and coaches as well as school visits ahead of their pre-season game in Wagga on March 1.
They will then travel to Griffith ahead of the second game on March 3.
Underwood is impressed with the facilities at Equex Multipurpose Stadium.
"The quality of this court is outstanding and I can't wait to see the whole thing set up," he said.
"We will certainly make sure we bring down everything we can to give everybody a taste of the game-day experience that we provide and for the thousand plus we can get through these doors they are in for a fantastic experience as this facility is outstanding.
"In terms of regional facilities it is up there with the best that I've seen and there's opportunities to bring more elite sport to this area, particularly our netball teams."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout is pleased to have secured a new relationship with Giants Netball.
He hopes it will showcase elite players to the region as well as the facilities that have been developed in the city
"It's fantastic to see the multi-purpose stadium used for the reason it was used, particularly for elite netball," Tout said.
Providing some inspiration for youngsters across the city is also something Tout wants to see.
"For young children to come and see what they are doing is linked to where you can go to, that there is a pathway for that skill set and to give them that motivation," he said.
"But also just to show the 1500-odd players in Wagga, let alone all the players in the Riverina, what is possible and to see it here.'
"The bigger thing for me is the engagement they will be having while they are in Wagga and Griffith."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.