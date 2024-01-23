The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dikkenberg claims national doubles title at Australian Grasscourt Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jobe Dikkenberg (blue shirt) and Tommy Camus (white shirt) took out the Under 12's Boys Doubles title at the Under 12 & 14's Australian Grasscourt Championships. Picture supplied
Jobe Dikkenberg (blue shirt) and Tommy Camus (white shirt) took out the Under 12's Boys Doubles title at the Under 12 & 14's Australian Grasscourt Championships. Picture supplied

Rising tennis star Jobe Dikkenberg has enjoyed a stellar start to the new year by claiming a national doubles title at the recent Under 12 & 14's Australian Grasscourt Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.