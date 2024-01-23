Dikkenberg claims national doubles title at Australian Grasscourt Championships

Rising tennis star Jobe Dikkenberg has enjoyed a stellar start to the new year by claiming a national doubles title at the recent Under 12 & 14's Australian Grasscourt Championships.
Dikkenberg partnered with Tommy Camus to claim the Under 12 Boys Doubles Title with the pair defeating Daniel Abar and Christian Joseph 6-1 6-4 in the final.
It's a sensational effort from the young tennis star and his father Ash was incredibly proud of his accomplishment.
"For him to play at nationals at 10 in the under 12's it's a pretty big deal to start with," Dikkenberg said.
"To actually win the doubles title is massive and I'm very proud.
"He's done very well and I've been told he's the first 10-year-old kid in history to make a national final in the singles or doubles.
"To achieve that is pretty special for him that's for sure."
Dikkenberg and Camus played superbly throughout the championships dropping only seven games throughout the three matches before the final.
Ash said the pairing played well together and noted they dominated their semi-final clash winning 6-0 6-0.
"They gelled together very well," he said.
"In their semi-final they had a love and love win so it was very good tennis.
"Then in the final they played fantastic together, they had a lot of fun and competed really well."
Ash said that Jobe and Tommy were originally only going to team up for the grasscourt championships but revealed they would now play alongside each other at the next nationals event which is in April in Canberra.
"It was just for this one but they are now partnering up for the claycourt nationals in April as well," he said.
"They both train in Canberra together so it was great they got to double up and have the win."
