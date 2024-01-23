Police hunt group after teens robbed at knifepoint on Riverina street

Police have appealed for information after two teenagers were threatened with a knife on a Riverina street and forced to hand over personal items, including a pair of shoes.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police said two teenage boys were walking along Broadway in Junee between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday, January 8, when they were approached by a group of four people near the intersection of Crawley Street.
Investigators said the two teens, aged 16 and 17, were reportedly threatened with a knife, before the group demanded they hand over their mobile phones, a portable speaker and a pair of sneakers.
The group fled on foot and were last seen running down Crawley Street.
Police were notified and officers from the Riverina Police District responded and launched an investigation.
All four people are believed to be male and all were wearing dark clothing, police said.
Investigations have revealed tyres had been slashed on two vehicles parked on Clarence Street in Junee some time between 10pm and 10.30pm on the same day.
Police are looking into whether the incidents are linked.
Investigators have urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.