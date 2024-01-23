The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police hunt group after teens robbed at knifepoint on Riverina street

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 23 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate after teens threatened with knife in Junee. File picture
Police investigate after teens threatened with knife in Junee. File picture

Police have appealed for information after two teenagers were threatened with a knife on a Riverina street and forced to hand over personal items, including a pair of shoes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.