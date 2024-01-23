Sue's drive to ensure loved ones' legacies live on through charity hay run

A Riverina woman hopes the legacies of two loved ones will live on through compassion and kindness as part of an annual hay run.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Need for Feed, a charity offering natural disaster relief to farmers in times of need, is running an Australia Day Hay Run and Ardlethan's Sue Horan wants people to jump on board the initiative.
This year, the convoy will leave from Northern Victoria and stop in at the Ardlethan Showgrounds on Australia Day as it makes its way towards Queensland - dropping supplies to farmers affected by fires, floods and drought along the way.
Ms Horan began participating in the annual run alongside her late first husband Buster Ryan, who was a member of the Yanco Lions Club and a man passionate about serving his community.
When Buster died in 2020, she continued supporting the worthy charity on her own.
She then met Ken Horan, whom she went on to marry, and he also began participating in the annual run.
Mr Horan died in December and while Ms Horan said she was not yet ready to jump full force back into the action this year, she was doing her bit to support the cause from behind the scenes.
"I have been very blessed in my life to have been married to two very special men and I want to continue their legacies through compassion and kindness," Ms Horan said.
Ms Horan said there were several small ways people could support the run.
"You don't have to own a truck, trailer or hay to make a difference," she said.
"You can take part in the run or make a financial donation online.
"You can also donate items to go into the hampers or simply follow them on Facebook and help to raise awareness."
During Ms Horan's toughest moments, the Need for Feed team was by her side - a gesture she said she would be forever been grateful for.
"They become a second family to you," she said.
"The volunteers are amazing, they were there for me through the darkest of times in the most beautiful ways.
"It's a really important cause to me."
Ms Horan will be catering during the run and is doing her part to spread awareness, with a plan to participate more in the future.
To support the run by making a donation, visit needforfeed.org/donate.html
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.