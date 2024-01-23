Harper looking forward to Twenty20 Grand Final clash against Wagga RSL

Wagga City all-rounder Jack Harper is excited to be playing in another Twenty20 Grand Final as the Cats look to add more silverware to their impressive trophy cabinet.
The Cats will face off against Wagga RSL on Thursday night at Robertson Oval and Harper said he was looking forward to the clash against the Bulldogs under lights.
"I think that's three years in a row now we've played in T20 finals," Harper said.
"So it'll be good to go out there and try and hit the boundaries as often as we can and play some entertaining cricket hopefully."
Wagga City are 5-0 in the shorter format this season and also have a three-game buffer at the top of the overall ladder.
Harper said it's been a strong start to the season for the Cats and that he's been pleased with how they have been performing.
"We've been playing some really good team cricket in all honesty," he said.
'When certain blokes haven't fired then other blokes have stepped up and it's largely off the back of the performance from the bowlers.
"They've got us over the line more often than not and if we can find some consistency in our top six then we should hold ourselves in good stead I think."
The Cats bowling brigade has been terrific this season with Finn Jenkins (17 wickets), Cane Graetz (14), Gus Coles (13) and Louis Grigg (11) all striking consistently with the ball this season.
Harper said that although the group is young, they have been playing superbly and have played a huge part in Wagga City's success so far.
"We do have a very young group but the bowlers led by Louis have been really diligent and ruthless in their execution of what they need to achieve.
"Full credit to them as they've probably been the backbone of our side since the start of the season.
"Hopefully us batters can start to perform a bit more consistently and help them out to make their job even easier."
It's been an up-and-down season so far for Harper with the bat having scored 218 runs across nine innings.
He said that's it's been an okay season so far but he admitted that consistency has been his biggest flaw.
"I've been able to hit a few runs but probably not as consistently as I'd like," he said.
"I've either made 30-40 or more or less than 10 so if I can sort of make those scores of 30 plus it just makes the job a bit easier for everyone else.
"I feel like I'm seeing the ball alright, it's just probably my mental approach to the game more than anything."
The Cats have won both contests against the Bulldogs this season however Harper was predicting a tough battle against RSL.
"It always seems to be a pretty good tussle," he said.
"They are a quality side and they obviously deserve to be in the grand final of the T20 comp.
"T20's can go to any teams advantage very quickly, there's lots of momentum swings and all that sort of stuff.
"I presume it will be a pretty close game."
With the game to be played under lights on Thursday night at Robertson Oval with a public holiday the next day, Harper was hoping for a decent turnout for the final.
"Yeah it'd be nice," he said.
"It's good playing under the lights at Robbo and usually on a midweek game a few people come down and watch.
"With Australia Day being the day after there should be a few people with the day off so hopefully we get a nice little crowd there and a few supporters would be good."
