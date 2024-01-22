Giants Netball to play pair of pre-season games in the Riverina

Giants Netball will play two pre-season games in the Riverina in early March ahead of the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball season.
It will be the first time the club has visited the region with games to be played on Friday March 1 in Wagga and Sunday March 3 in Grififth.
The Giants will play host to the Melbourne Mavericks in both games who are heading into their first season in the Suncorp Super Netball competition.
Giants Netball executive general manager Tim Underwood said the club was excited to be playing in the region for the first time.
"After an overwhelming reception when Julie (Fitzgerald) and Maddie (Hay) visited last year for the opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Centre we knew we had to come back and play," Underwood said.
"We've never played a game in the Riverina region before but it's home to a passionate netball community and we can't wait to partner with the Griffith Netball Association, Griffith City Council and Wagga Wagga City Council to deliver a fantastic Giants Netball game day experience.
"As a club built upon a community ethos, any opportunity we get to take our game beyond metropolitan Sydney we embrace. There will be multiple chances to meet and interact with our Giants players and coaching staff, as well as the opportunity to get a first look at our new-look team that will represent us in the upcoming Suncorp Super Netball season.
"We hope all members of the Wagga and Griffith communities can join us for what is sure to be a great weekend."
Landing one of the pre-season games in a major win for the strong netball community in Wagga and Mayor Dallas Tout was thrilled to be able to secure the clash between the Giants and Mavericks.
"Being able to draw this calibre of competition to our city reflects our ability to host this level of sporting competition, as we've seen through our partnerships with the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and NSW Touch Association," Cr Tout said.
"This will be an exciting opportunity for the residents of Wagga and surrounding areas to see elite Australian netballers in action in our own back yard, so to speak.
"Whether you're a die-hard Giants Netball fan, play the game yourself, or just love watching elite sports, the MPS will be the place to be when the game rolls into town.
"There is also the potential to meet some of the team through community engagement activities, which may include things like a skills clinic for local netballers, school and shopping centre visits."
Tickets for the match in Griffith will go on sale on Thursday at 10am while tickets for the game in Wagga will be available from midday on Monday February 5.
Game 1: Giants v Mavericks - Friday March 1 at 6.45pm - Wagga Multi-Purpose Stadium
Game 2: Giants v Mavericks - Sunday March 3 at 12pm - Griffith Regional Sports Centre
