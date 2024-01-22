'Nothing more Australian': Yabbie races, fishing comp make return

There's no better way to celebrate Australia Day out in the country than with family, having a fish, enjoying food and watching the yabbie races, according to Collingullie's Leigh Burkinshaw.
This weekend will be the third annual Collingullie Fishing Comp founded by Mr Burkinshaw and with Australia Day falling on Friday, this year will be the biggest.
"We have decided to run it this year over the three days, so Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Mr Burkinshaw said.
"We will have yabbie races at Uranquinty Hotel and The Gullie Pub on Friday and some festivities in the lead-up and then a good day of fishing on Saturday and Sunday morning."
More than 300 people attended the event last year, coming from all over the country for the one-of-a-kind competition.
This year there have already been registrations from people as far away as Queensland.
"We have a lot of new people who haven't been before sign up already so it's looking like it's going to be a good year," Mr Burkinshaw said.
"We have the boat, motor and trailer package again this year so everyone who enters will go in to win that, and we have a stack of other prizes - there's always a lot of gear, we have tens of thousands worth.
"We give as much as we can back to those who come to the event."
For those who aren't as keen on fishing, there are plenty of other activities in store.
"We encourage everyone to head back to the pub, enjoy a drink, the music and other festivities," Mr Burkinshaw said.
"Especially on Friday, it's not all about the fishing, it's about family and fun. It will be a fun weekend.
"There's plenty of people around who will talk you through it and help you out."
Fishers will be able to register at The Gullie Pub on the day with with entry pack collections opening from 6am on Friday.
