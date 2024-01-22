Wagga RSL embracing underdog tag ahead of Twenty20 Grand Final clash

Wagga RSL all-rounder Sam Smith says the Bulldogs are embracing the underdog tag ahead of Thursday nights Twenty20 Grand Final against Wagga City.
Pre-season predictions had the Bulldogs winning the wooden spoon however they have defied those expectations to sit second behind the Cats on the overall Wagga Cricket ladder following round 12.
Smith said RSL have been embracing the underdog status all season and that they would again be using it as a motivator ahead of Thursday's clash at Robertson Oval.
"We've been embracing that all year pretty much," Smith said.
"Hopefully the boys can be fired up ready to go and we can get the result.
"Wagga City have been a class side for years in the T20 stuff so hopefully we can get a few early wickets and we'll see what happens."
It's been a while since the Bulldogs last competed for silverware and Smith said the group was excited to be playing in the T20 decider against the Cats.
"Yeah we're pleased to be playing in a final," he said.
"It's exciting and hopefully we can come away with the chocolates.
"Everyone is very excited and anything can happen in a final so hopefully we can get a few things to go our way and we can get the job done."
The Cats top order have been quite dangerous this season and Smith said that grabbing a few early wickets with the ball would be key to victory for the Bulldogs.
"In any Twenty20 games if you can get three wickets in the powerplay you are more likely to win the game," he said.
"Hopefully if we can get the likes of (Aaron) Maxwell, (Jack) Harper and (Josh) Thompson out then it will go a long way to winning the game if we can get them out early."
Smith put in a fine showing with both bat and ball over the weekend against St Michaels finishing unbeaten at 46no while also finishing with figures of 3-15.
It'd been a few weeks since Smith last fired with the bat and he said it was great to spend some decent time out in the middle.
"It was good to finally get some runs last week," he said.
"I haven't gone as well as I'd like to with the bat this season, so hopefully I can put together a few scores for the team and push towards a one-day premiership as well as winning on Thursday which would be good."
The Bulldogs have won their only game so far at Robertson Oval this season and Smith believed that RSL usually play pretty well at the ground.
"It probably suits our side a bit more with the quicker outfield," he said.
"There's not too many massive hitters in the side so the quick outfield helps our more classical batsman I suppose you could say.
"You can hit a few more boundaries by just hitting the gaps which probably suits us a little bit I think."
