The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wagga RSL embracing underdog tag ahead of Twenty20 Grand Final clash

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Smith says Wagga RSL is embracing the underdog tag ahead of Thursday nights T20 Grand Final against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith
Sam Smith says Wagga RSL is embracing the underdog tag ahead of Thursday nights T20 Grand Final against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga RSL all-rounder Sam Smith says the Bulldogs are embracing the underdog tag ahead of Thursday nights Twenty20 Grand Final against Wagga City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.