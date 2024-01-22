The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Beer tax another hurdle for new Uranquinty Hotel publicans

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 23 2024 - 7:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Uranquinty Hotel manager Joey Spears is choosing to remain positive despite a beer tax increase looming. Picture by Taylor Dodge
New Uranquinty Hotel manager Joey Spears is choosing to remain positive despite a beer tax increase looming. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The new managers at the Uranquinty Hotel are choosing to cop this year's beer tax hike on the chin despite it being yet another hurdle for them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.