Beer tax another hurdle for new Uranquinty Hotel publicans

The new managers at the Uranquinty Hotel are choosing to cop this year's beer tax hike on the chin despite it being yet another hurdle for them.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The biannual indexation on February 1 will see the alcohol excise increase about 90 cents a pint. In real terms, that could increase the cost of pints as high as $15 and some cocktails to more than $24.
The excise increase comes as sore news for Joey Spears and her partner, who took over Uranquinty Hotel in December.
"It is one of those things that is nerving for us, especially because we've just taken over the hotel and there are price rises to come in August as well - so we're going to have to absorb whatever the first rise is until August otherwise our customers are going to be angry," Miss Spears said.
The publican said the hotel was already among the cheapest near Wagga, but there wasn't any point hiking prices up too high if it came at the cost of customers.
"You've got to navigate keeping the customers happy and if it is worth it if you don't have customers coming in," she said.
"Our schooners at the moment are $7.40 for mid-strength and $7.70 for full strength so our prices are already cheaper than anywhere else in town.
"We will look at putting the prices up in August.
"With the prices and them [rises] being so frequent it does make it harder for people to go out."
Being a hotel located in a smaller community outside Wagga, they are also paying more for their beer supply.
"We already pay more for our kegs because we buy less than other pubs," Miss Spears said.
The price hike on top of not being able to sell food at the moment has made it hard for the new managers to find their feet.
"We lost our chef recently as well, which was really hard because we can't have food at the moment, so I've been buying pizzas for people out of pocket - it's a big hit not having the kitchen," Miss Spears said.
"Fingers crossed we find a chef otherwise I will end up being the one in the kitchen.
"The beer prices [rising] on top of that is just really hard."
Wagga beer-lover Rob Sumo said to think the price of a pint could reach $15 in 2024 was "disgraceful".
"If it keeps going, soon we will be paying $30 for a pint - that's shocking, it's beyond me," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.