Tamworth's done, now Lamont eyes Nashville to take career to next level

Fresh from an appearance at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Wagga singer-songwriter Nathan Lamont is now looking to the United States to take his music to the next level.
Mr Lamont plans to spend some time in Nashville, a place he said is the country music capital of the world and he hopes to work with the best producers in the business.
"A lot of musicians, not just country music artists, base themselves in Nashville because it's a very heavily condensed area for musicians," Mr Lamont said.
"It's where Keith Urban moved in order to progress his career and where he got his massive global stardom."
Mr Lamont said his stint in Nashville would benefit him and said there was more of a market for his music in the United States.
"A lot of industry professionals, particularly when you talk about global artists, they're all based out in the States and that's where a lot of the best go, it's about location really," he said.
"I intend to keep doing what I'm doing in Australia of course, but I think Nashville needs to fall into the framework in order to be reaching the full potential that every artist has."
The move comes after Mr Lamont featured in the Star Maker competition as part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. The competition was was won by Wade Forster from Queensland.
Mr Lamont said he wasn't concerned about winning and was satisfied with his performance.
"I feel very blessed, I went out to use it as a platform and that's what I did," he said.
"I feel like I have really made some great connections on the way and people that I will undoubtedly work with in the future."
Mr Lamont said two of the connections he made were judge Phil Barton and guitarist Sam Hawksley, who are both based in Nashville, and he hoped he would collaborate with them in the future.
"He [Sam Hawksley] and I had a brief yarn and he mentioned if I'm looking to do anything over in Nashville to hit him up and he would be more than happy to work with me," he said.
"Phil Barton is a prolific songwriter who's based in Nashville and he writes with some massive artists. He was really impressed with my songs, he made comments one of my songs Skin to Skin was one of his favourites."
Mr Lamont said he planned to go to Nashville for a few weeks or a month and was talking to his wife about the trip.
"That's a conversation my wife and I have explored. We obviously want to take it day-by-day, week-by-week, month-by-month," he said.
Mr Lamont is set to release his second single Skin to Skin on February 9.
