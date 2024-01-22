The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Policeman accused of insurance claim fraud, having bestiality material

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 22 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The officer will face the Albury Local Court on March 11 after two car fires in April 2023. It's alleged he made insurance claims and had bestiality material. File photo
The officer will face the Albury Local Court on March 11 after two car fires in April 2023. It's alleged he made insurance claims and had bestiality material. File photo

A policeman has been charged with bestiality and car fire offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.