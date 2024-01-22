Policeman accused of insurance claim fraud, having bestiality material

A policeman has been charged with bestiality and car fire offences.
A strike force was launched in April last year after two vehicles were suspiciously destroyed by fire in the Murray River region.
It's alleged the man submitted a false insurance claim for the two burnt vehicles.
A 34-year-old male constable, attached to a command in the NSW Police Force's southern region, was arrested in Sydney on Monday, January 22.
The man was charged with dishonestly destroying property by fire or explosive for gain, attempting to gain a financial advantage by deception, do act with intent to pervert the course of justice, and possess bestiality material.
He will appear in Albury Local Court on March 11.
A police spokesperson said the officer's employment status was under review.
