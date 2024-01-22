No more warnings: Council to issue fines in crackdown on parking time limits

Drivers overstaying their welcome when parking on the main streets of two Snowy Valleys communities have been put on notice - adhere to time limits or cop a fine.
Snowy Valleys Council has increased patrols of timed parking areas within the Tumut and Tumbarumba town centres and said its staff will soon start slapping fines on the windscreens of drivers who don't adhere to restrictions.
The council's interim general manager, Steven Pinnuck, said the increased patrols and issuing of fines were not about revenue raising but to ensure the town's limited street parking was fairly distributed.
"We must balance the needs of our entire community and time limits are set to allow as many people as possible to have access to parking in an area," Mr Pinnuck said.
The introduction of fines follows three months of courtesy notifications being issued to overstayers.
The council said community consultation during the development of a Tumut town centre traffic study identified increased council surveillance and a parking crackdown was needed in the town's CBD, with a similar sentiment in Tumbarumba.
Mr Pinnuck said the feedback led to increased council patrols and the issuing of courtesy notices, which provided a soft launch for compliance and an opportunity for community education.
"Over the three-month soft launch an average of 16 courtesy notices were issued over a week, which does demonstrate that people have not been abiding by the parking rules," he said.
The general manager said time-limited parking was intended to ensure vehicles leave an area after the initial time has expired, in turn helping businesses by ensuring parking is available for as many potential customers as possible.
The council began the parking enforcement from Monday, January 22.
Patrols will occur on random days and times, and alternate between Tumut and Tumbarumba.
