Plenty of Sunday football as AFL Riverina locks in Riverina and Farrer League draws

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will host a combined 10 Sunday games this Riverina League season as part of their endeavour to support same-day football.
The Lions and Hoppers have long been supporters of hosting games on Sundays to align with their junior clubs while the Goannas have also recently begun experimenting with the concept to great success.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager Luke Olsen said it was great to see so many clubs getting involved with same day football.
"We've got Ganmain who has five same-day footy days," Olsen said.
"Coolamon have got three and Mango will have a day out at Mangoplah on a Sunday, then Griffith, Narrandera and Leeton they are all keen to do it.
"It's about making sure we align the junior draw and the senior draw and in all possible cases we'll have the junior clubs and senior clubs aligning.
"It doesn't always have to be that way, sometimes you might have the seniors and juniors play different clubs but as long as the home clubs are there on the same day."
The Rock-Yerong Creek will also again host Marrar and the Wagga Swans in the sole Sunday home-and-away Farrer League fixture this season to incorporate same-day football.
Olsen said it was fantastic to see the Magpies and Bombers once again supporting the concept and he noted that Coleambally, Northern Jets and Temora would also incorporate same-day football games with their juniors who compete in the South West Junior Football League.
"You've got Coleambally, the Jets and Temora and then The Rock are going to have one day against Marrar," he said.
"The Rock will play Marrar in the seniors and Wagga Swans in the juniors on that weekend and that's a good thing to have a Farrer League club do a game on a Sunday as they obviously don't traditionally play on a Sunday.
"I think they did that last year and it seemed to work quite well, they want to do it again and Marrar actually put their hand up to offer to do that again which we appreciate."
As previously reported, the Bombers will also take part in a Thursday night game this season hosted by North Wagga ahead of the Wagga Gold Cup.
The Goannas will again take on Wagga Tigers on Good Friday ahead of the start of the Riverina League season following the success of last years experiment with the concept while Coolamon will host a twilight match at Kindra Park in round two against Turvey Park.
Riverina League Sunday fixtures:
Round 1: GGGM v Coolamon - Ganmain Sportsground
Round 3: Coolamon v Collingullie-Wagga - Kindra Park
Round 5: Coolamon v Wagga Tigers - Kindra Park
Round 7: MCUE v GGGM - Mangoplah Sportsground
Round 8: GGGM v Turvey Park - Ganmain Sportsground & Coolamon v MCUE - Kindra Park
Round 10: Coolamon v GGGM - Kindra Park
Round 12: GGGM v Wagga Tigers - Ganmain Sportsground
Round 15: GGGM v Collingullie-Wagga - Ganmain Sportsground
Round 16: GGGM v MCUE - Ganmain Sportsground
Farrer League Sunday fixture:
Round 13: TRYC v Marrar - Victoria Park
