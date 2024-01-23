Poker Run riders revved up and ready to hit the road for a good cause

Start your engines - it's almost poker run time and this year's event is set to be bigger than ever.
Motorcycle and blues enthusiasts from across the country are set to descend on Junee next weekend for the town's annual Poker Run and Blues Night.
Junee Poker Run committee member Roger Dietrich said he was confident the event would attract a large crowd.
"Last year there were 467 sign-ons, we're hoping this year we might be able to crack the 500," Mr Dietrich said.
He said the event has received the highest number of sponsors it's had in its 19-year history.
"There's 52 sponsors this year ... it's up about 17 sponsors from last year," he said.
Mr Dietrich said the money raised would be given to the Junee branch of Can Assist, a charity which provides financial and practical support to regional people living with cancer.
"It was started because of Can Assist ... in Junee, they're the primary beneficiaries. Last year we gave them $25,000," he said.
"There's no big CEO or anything like that, all the money stays local and is for local people."
Mr Dietrich said good country atmosphere has made the event not just attractive to people from surrounding towns but across the country.
"We get people coming from Sydney and Melbourne, with my photography I have sent photos to Albany in Western Australia once," he said.
"I just think it's a good atmosphere for people to come and have a good ride."
Junee Can Assist president Fiona Rynehart said she was overwhelmed by the support and grateful for the event.
"The Poker Run is unbelievable, we would need 50 volunteers for us to do our bit ... on Saturday," Ms Rynehart said.
"The Poker Run committee is a wonderful committee to work with, Tony Fitzgerald [committee president] and all of his workers are a great team to work with."
Ms Rynehart said Can Assist volunteers would be catering the Poker Run.
The event comes at a time when she said her organisation was assisting more than 40 cancer patients in Junee.
"We try to support every single one of them that we can - financially, emotionally and if we can put them in the right direction where they can go to seek assistance, we can do that too," she said.
Ms Rynehart said the money donated would be kept locally and used to help residents in Junee.
The event is held on February 3, with registrations starting at 7.30am. The bike ride will begin at 10am from the Junee Showground.
Mr Dietrich said the ride's route remained a secret but riders would travel up to 250 kilometres.
The ride returns to the Junee Showground, where a blues concert begins at 6pm.
The concert will feature Anna Scionti, a Melbourne-based Blues artist, and Riverina-based rock band Rocket 88.
