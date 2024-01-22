Win for Wagga brigade as firefighter lands major scholarship

Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade volunteer firefighter Jonty Bruce has been awarded the Rural Fire Service Association (RFSA) President's Scholarship.
The scholarship will allow Mr Bruce to study for a bachelor's degree in emergency management through Charles Sturt University.
The award will not only see Mr Bruce gain new skills, but it will see the Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade benefit as well.
It is a leg up that is being welcomed by Mr Bruce, who said the award will enable him to better service his community as a volunteer.
"It's very humbling," he said.
"It enables me to enhance myself, and by bettering myself I can contribute to the improvement of the organisation I am part of and the communities I work with."
The RFS volunteer said the organisation had been pivotal in him becoming who he is today.
"Once you get out and get involved, you've got mates around you, and you start building friendships," he said.
"It just becomes part of what you do."
RFSA president Scott Campbell said the awards provided key support to the recipients.
"The scholarships are designed to enhance the professional and personal development of our members, to improve career development, and promote a high standard of professional service to the community," he said.
"Our volunteers are good people who go out there and put themselves on the line to protect our communities - it's only right that we give them an opportunity to advance themselves as recognition of their contribution to society."
Mr Bruce said being a volunteer had taught him valuable lessons, which he has been able to apply to his daily life.
"There are a lot of things that motivate me and my work for the Rural Fire Service," he said.
"It just becomes part of what you do, you learn new skills and you get an appetite for more.
"Volunteering with the RFS led to a career which has transpired into other skills.
"Now I work in the risk management and emergency management space.
"Becoming a volunteer really changed my direction, and I know it has for others as well."
