McCormack looking forward to upcoming season with Jets and Giants

Talented Ariah Park footballer Charlie McCormack is looking forward to what will be a busy year for the young forward.
It was recently announced that McCormack would be returning to Northern Jets for the upcoming Farrer League season while he will also remain tied in with GWS Giants through their academy as an overage player in 2024.
The Jets had a very successful season in 2023 and McCormack said he was looking forward to returning to his home club.
"Yeah it's going to be a good year I think," McCormack said.
"I'm pretty keen to get back there and play footy with my mates.
"They had a good season last year so hopefully they go alright again this year."
It is still unclear how many games the young forward will play for the Jets this season however he was hoping to be able to make between five and 10 appearances this year.
McCormack is coming off a week up in Sydney where he trained with the Giants senior squad for the second consecutive year.
He said it was good to be able to train with the group and noted that he was able to get a lot out of the experience.
"It's an unreal experience up there," he said.
"It's been good learning off the boys up there and just listening in on the forwards and how they work."
The talented teenager made his Victorian Football League (VFL) debut for the Giants last season and he said that he was aiming to play as many VFL games as he could in 2024.
"Yeah hopefully," he said.
"I'll play as many VFL games as I can, it should be alright."
McCormack also made a couple of appearances for Murray Bushrangers last season but said that for the time being he would be focusing on his commitments with the Jets and Giants.
