The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

McCormack looking forward to upcoming season with Jets and Giants

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie McCormack spent last week in Sydney training with Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants. Picture from GWS Giants Academy
Charlie McCormack spent last week in Sydney training with Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants. Picture from GWS Giants Academy

Talented Ariah Park footballer Charlie McCormack is looking forward to what will be a busy year for the young forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.