Riverina teacher's movie to capture love, loss and acceptance

A Narrandera teacher and Leeton-born producer have been filming across the Riverina for the past few weeks in a bid to bring their movie of self-love and loss to the big screens.
When The House is Empty director Tim Hills waved goodbye to his home in Brisbane and took up a job as a teacher at Narrandera High School to follow his passion project alongside associate producer Ken Hammond.
The pair have been shooting in Narrandera and Junee, with several local Wagga faces landing key roles as actors and actresses.
The movie follows the story of a 28-year-old woman living in Sydney who finds out she is pregnant shortly before losing her job and getting evicted.
"She inherited a property from her estranged father, believed to be deceased, who lived in Narrandera," Mr Hills said.
"So, she gets on a train in the middle of winter with no money and seeks refuge in her father's house, which has no electricity.
"She has to almost die within herself to get to a place where she accepts herself and her child - if she chooses to have the child."
A father himself, Mr Hills pulled from his real-life experiences to form the story and he hoped it would resonate with many young women.
"I have two girls, one of them I have no relationship with and I haven't seen her since she was seven, so it's partly based on a true story," he said.
"It's a very common story. It's about acceptance of who she is, learning to love herself, knowing she is enough."
Mr Hills said it was all too common for young women to wonder what they have to do in order to be worthy of love.
The movie delivers the important message: 'You are enough as you are'.
"When I was 24 I had my own experience with what I call the dark night of the soul where my mother died and I went into this huge hole," Mr Hills said.
"I didn't know what was going on with me and I felt so alone.
"We all have our dark nights of the soul - we have many of them.
"We love and we lose and we get hurt.
"This is about this woman's journey and learning why she had to go through that."
While born and raised in Brisbane, Mr Hills' mother was born in Narrandera and the Riverina has a special place in his heart.
"Coming here every Christmas time as a child I thought 'this is unbelievable'," he said.
"The experience of landscape and freedom - I love the Riverina. I have a huge emotional attachment to the Riverina."
Mr Hammond said another captivating part of the story was what the woman discovered in the home.
"Part of that is about her going through the house, finding things her father had left her, finding a hidden room," he said.
"We have done three main blocks of shooting - we still have a fair bit to do.
"We also have all the post-production stuff which can take a while - realistically we are aiming for the end of the year.
"We are hoping for a localised cinema release because we have had a lot of local interest."
People interested in following the project can keep up to date via the Facebook page titled When The House is Empty.
