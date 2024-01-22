Mountain of backpacks to fill students with joy ahead of school's return

Operation Backpack volunteers have been left overwhelmed by the large number of items donated to its back-to-school drive despite people grappling with their own cost of living pressures.
The community initiative aims to provide local families who are struggling financially with school supplies for their children to help them start the new year.
Wagga Marketplace partnered with St Vincent De Paul to promoting the initiative and provided a collection point for people to drop off items between January 3 and 21.
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager Chloe Sutton said more than 1900 items worth $10,326 were donated, which would go back into the community.
"Everyone has contributed to Operation Backpack this year," Ms Sutton said.
"There was a total of 118 backpacks, so that's helping 118 different children get that great start to school and making them feel included in the school environment."
Wagga St Vincent De Paul regional president Carole Parkinson said the cause had grown in popularity and she was humbled by the strong community support.
"We actually don't even ... have to advertise it, people know in the last week before they [students] go back to school, the backpacks will be there," Ms Parkinson said.
She said the generosity of the Wagga community never ceases to amaze her, particularly given the charity had been bombarded with donations during a trying time.
"I think it's even better in these times [the cost of living crisis] to be quite honest," she said.
"They [the community] will actually go to the cupboard and find something."
Ms Sutton said the highlight was when a woman who lives in Canberra chose to donate items via post when she read about this year's initiative in The Daily Advertiser.
"She wouldn't be able to make in town before the due date, so she said 'Can I just post them?'," Ms Sutton said.
"That commitment to just get down there and to pay the postage has been fantastic."
Ms Parkinson said she was grateful to the Marketplace for hosting Operation Backpack and said the support for the initiative came at a time when people were increasingly reliant on it.
She said there were more people needing assistance, as well as people who they've never seen before seeking help from their organisation.
"We're mostly noticing people with the same old story, the rental price and the homelessness," Ms Parkinson said.
"What we've noticed is how busy we are, there would be days where we sit around and have a cup of tea and now we're busy every day."
The backpacks and donated items will be distributed to local families over the coming weeks.
Ms Sutton said anyone who wants to collect school supplies should visit Micah House from 10am on Tuesday, January 23.
