Krause enjoys brilliant return from injury at NSW Country Championships

Temora's Grace Krause has enjoyed a strong return from injury at the NSW Country Championships at Wollongong over the weekend.
Krause has spent the last couple of months on the sidelines after breaking her fibula in an Australian Rules grand final back in August.
In her first meet since returning to training, she managed to win gold and break the existing meet records in both the Under 18's Women Long Jump and 100m events.
Krause's coach Greg Wiencke said it was a solid return for the teenager who managed to get through the meet without any major issues.
"She did one jumps session on the Thursday before we left," Wiencke said.
"Long Jump was her first event and she broke the record straight off on her first jump.
"I thought that's pretty good going and she ended up with 5.76m which was a bit modest for her, but she had a foul which was 5.90m and we would've walked away very happy with that.
"Then she followed it up the next day in the 100m, her event was a straight final rather than a heat and then a final which I would've preferred as to have two hit outs.
"She ended up with 12.01s which was good and it was probably faster than what I was expecting.
"Anything under 12.4s would've been good and she ran really well but she said that she had some calf cramping at the end of the race.
"We warmed up on the Sunday for the 200m but as she was crampy and a bit sore we pulled the pin.
"We've obviously got this weekend coming so there's no point pushing it in case something happened, it's a bit more preventative I suppose but I thought we would just play it safe."
Wiencke said Krause will back-up at this weekend's ACT Under 20 & Open Championships in Canberra while Daniel Okerenyang will miss the meet.
Okerenyang was supposed to return from injury this weekend however Wiencke said they would be taking the cautious approach ahead of the upcoming state championships in March.
"His hammy is still not 100 per cent which is a bit annoying as we were going to try and compete this weekend," he said.
"We are going to let it go for the next few weeks, he's not going to compete and he's just going to try and train through.
"He's obviously got bigger fish to fry leading on and it's more precautionary again rather than aggravating anything.
"I'm meant to be training tomorrow with him so we will have a good indication of where he's at with that stuff."
It was a good meeting for the Temora Athletics Club at the Country Championships as they managed to bring home 19 medals from the event.
Cowra's Brodie Fiene finished second in the Under 18's Men 110m hurdles which earned him qualification for the upcoming national championships while he also took out the Javelin 700g Throw event.
Temora's Sophie Bowley and Wagga's Holly Roach both performed well at the meet while Temora's Sasha Curry claimed gold in the Under 15's Women 1500m event.
