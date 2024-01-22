Your say: Reporting hackers and changing passwords just isn't enough

I see that there is a talk on hacking in Lockhart soon. I won't be going.
I have been hacked three times. When I reported it or contacted politicians I heard nothing. What can I do when we hear that many big organisations and companies are hacked into.
Long ago, when bushrangers were attacking stations and miners, the government had hundreds of police catching and hanging them.
When banks were being robbed they employed guards then set up video cameras. Shoplifters are reported to police and often caught.
Even white-collar criminals and tax avoiders are mostly apprehended.
Now that many Australians are robbed of billions of dollars each year by hackers all we get is to be advised to get better passwords set, which is no use.
Of course our government could by using many means available reduce or eliminate most, if not all of us, being robbed in very little time.
I wonder if some of the independents who seem to have quite some power now would espouse this cause.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said, on her recent visit to the Middle East, that the two state solution between Israel and the Palestinian people is the only way forward. I agree with that.
When the slaughter of civilians stops and the dust from bombed out homes has settled, the government of Israel must sit down with the Palestinian Authority and thrash out a territorial agreement that both parties can live with.
Only then will a lasting peace be put into place in a region that has seen too much strife.
What does Dr Joe actually do?
Simple question. Why hasn't the ACCC prosecuted the two major supermarkets for not dropping prices after introducing self serving checkouts?
Violence and abuse are unequivocally unacceptable, but it's important to acknowledge that frustration is a natural response to certain situations. Take, for instance, the experience of sitting in a crowded hospital waiting room, enduring hours of pain and discomfort with minimal interaction from staff, or being on a surgical waiting list for years with constant surgery cancellations.
Verbal and physical abuse, as well as criminal behaviour, must never be tolerated and require immediate intervention.
Nevertheless, the subjectivity of reporting can distort data, demanding a thoughtful approach. Dissatisfaction, frustrated inquiries, requests for accountability, and a longing for timely treatment should not automatically be labelled as abuse or aggression out of context.
Unfairly categorising dissatisfied individuals as violent or abusive can allow healthcare services to evade responsibility.
Despite promises of substantial future infrastructure investments, practical investments in our healthcare workforce remain insufficient. The retention of unproductive employees and managers, coupled with a lack of meaningful community engagement, obstructs service improvement and adds to frustration.
Prioritising engagement and addressing unproductive members within the healthcare workforce is crucial for a healthier service. Recognising that not all employees are uniformly "good" is a courageous step forward.
Healthcare services must also consider the need for improved support and a reduction in unreasonable shift demands for new graduates to combat staff attrition and address mental health.
Violence and abuse are inexcusable, but addressing the underlying causes of frustration and implementing clear criteria for identifying abuse are essential steps toward a more effective and compassionate health service.
It's understandable that farmers are worried about transmission lines being built on agricultural land.
National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke claims the infrastructure puts "...food and fibre security, sustainability and affordability in jeopardy."
But we should also spare a thought for farmers who have also been adversely affected by climate change.
Before Christmas, Victorian and South Australian winegrowers, orchardists and potato and wheat farmers suffered severe losses to their crops due to flooding.
According to the government's own records, farmers are losing an average of $30,000 a year, because of changes in our weather patterns over the past two decades.
The National Farmers Federation recognises that we are already facing the consequences of global warming and supports the need for emissions reductions.
How are we to achieve this? Clearly renewables infrastructure needs to be put in place.
Let's hope a compromise can be reached.
