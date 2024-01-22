To put it simply, the stage three tax cuts just don't add up

There are two very bad Morrison government policies that Albanese undertook to keep during the 2022 federal election campaign, and both need to be ditched: the stage three tax cuts and the AUKUS nuclear submarines deal. Today, I will focus on the former.
Anthony Albanese refuses to rule out changes to the stage-three tax cuts "PM pledges tax cuts will go ahead", (Daily Advertiser, January 16).
However, economists believe the Scott Morrison-era policy currently makes even less sense than when it was introduced by the Liberal Party, as Parker McKenzie noted on The New Daily.
They're right, and I've yet to find anyone arguing otherwise. Though Albanese, in an interview with the ABC last week, refused to conclusively guarantee that the tax cuts would come into effect in July.
The controversial policy, first envisaged by then-treasurer Scott Morrison in 2018, will abolish the 37 per cent marginal tax bracket and lower the 32.5 per cent tax rate to 30 per cent. This will favour the wealthy at the expense of the not-wealthy, that is, the vast majority of us.
Associate Professor Ben Phillips of Australian National University said he doesn't believe the government would pursue a tax cut in the middle of the year if it "was starting fresh and ignoring politics".
"They're trying to convince people that they're providing cost-of-living relief to those who need it the most, but really it's just tax relief for high-income earners," he told The New Daily.
"One of the great strengths of the Australian tax and welfare system is the progressive tax system and I think ideally, people who are earning much higher incomes are paying a higher marginal rate of tax."
But Morrison's plan will also raise the 45 per cent marginal tax rate, ultimately resulting in everyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000 paying tax at the same rate.
John Quiggin, senior fellow in economics at the University of Queensland, said the policy is far worse now than it was when introduced by the Morrison government in 2019 because of the current economic situation.
"It was a bad policy then. It's a worse policy now," he told The New Daily.
"The government's position has been driven by politics all along." Quiggin believes the Albanese government's fear of breaking promises is leading it towards poor economic management.
"Promises are important, but equally important for Labor governments is not making working people worse off," he said.
Australia's economic outlook is vastly different now than it was in 2019 and 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates and cost-of-living pressures now affecting those who are set to gain the least from the tax cuts.
Matt Grudnoff, senior economist at The Australia Institute, said reforming the policy could be beneficial to Australians and the government.
"The majority of people say yes, if the economic situation changes, then of course the government shouldn't just blindly follow bad policy because they promised it before the election," he said.
He said several alternative tax cut models would not only reduce the amount of money being gifted to Australia's highest earners, but benefit those earning less.
Parliamentary costings, requested by the Greens and delivered in May 2023, forecast the cost of the stage three tax cuts at $313 billion over a decade, of which $157.5 billion in savings will go to people earning more than $180,000 a year.
The tax cuts will result in a diminished progressive tax system and increase income inequality in Australia.
It's tax relief for the top end of income earners and does very little for middle- and low-income earners.
Only the Liberal and Nationals parties would argue that the changes should still go ahead, loudly backed by their Murdoch media empire mates.
Mr Albanese needs to have the courage to resist them.
