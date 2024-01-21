'Participation and pathways': Country Regionals a hit for over 300 athletes

There were just about more swimmers than could be contained, but Wagga Swim Club has wrapped a successful NSW Country Regionals meet.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After winning the bid for the event last year, Oasis Aquatic Centre welcomed 368 swimmers through its doors for the two-day event.
Officials and swimmers made it through 44 events without issue, with Wagga Swim Club president Annette Figgis praising athletes and volunteers for their work.
"It was a very successful meet, we had lots of great swims, great participation, we finished reasonably well, had lots of volunteers, it was great," Figgis said.
"We had 386 swimmers come to Wagga, there are three of these meets in NSW and we were lucky enough to be able to host one of them, and we did that in partnership with Wagga City Council.
"It was a pretty good two days, it is probably the largest event of that type that we run in Wagga.
"We like to think that it's our reputation for running great meets that plays a part [in our successful bids] but we do it with a lot of volunteers, not only from Wagga Wagga Swim Club, but from around the region."
Wagga was represented by 51 athletes, both new to competitive meets and highly experiences, but it wasn't just large clubs in attendance.
With club representation ranging between one and 52 athletes, Figgis said she couldn't be prouder of the efforts from the local swimmers.
Swimmers do not need a qualifying time to compete in the event, making in perfect for those who are new to the competition world.
"We had 51 from our club swim, and a range of athletes from our senior athletes that are national and state swimmers right through to swimmers that this is their first sort of big meet.
"A great thing about country regionals is that you don't necessarily have to have a qualifying time, it's all about participation and pathways, so we get a lot of our swimmers who are very keen to commence that journey come in and we had an amazing number of swimmers achieve either qualifying times for state and plenty of PBs in the pool and it sets them up on that pathway that they can also think about swimming at the Country Championships that run in Sydney in February," Figgis said.
"To see those kids jump out of the pool and the big grins on their faces when they see that they've achieved something that they were striving for, it makes the whole thing very worthwhile."
With plenty of meets still ahead this summer, Figgis said local athletes will be back in the pool in no time.
Temora will host the Southern Inland Swimming Association long course championships and Speedo sprint heats next fortnight.
Meanwhile those who swam qualifying times for the Country Championships will continue preparations until they travel to Sydney in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.