Bulldogs claim spot in T20 grand final after massive win over St Michaels

A terrific 65-run win from Wagga RSL over St Michaels has secured the Bulldogs a spot in Thursday night's Twenty20 Grand Final against Wagga City.
The Bulldogs sat in fourth place in the T20 standings heading into the weekend's games and were outsiders of qualifying for the final.
But after Lake Albert lost to the Cats and Kooringal just snuck home against South Wagga, the door was ajar for the Bulldogs.
In the end, it came down to the final ball of the Saints innings with a direct-hit run-out from captain-coach Sam Perry giving the Bulldogs the edge in the run quotient to jump the Colts and set up the clash with the Cats.
Perry said it was fantastic to earn themselves a spot in the final but admitted their focus had purely been on grabbing the four points against the Saints.
"We had mentioned it yesterday but we more so had our eyes on trying to cement our spot in the top two for the one-day comp," Perry said.
"But to be able to grab a spot in the T20 final is a great reward for the boys and fingers crossed we can conjure up a bit of magic on Thursday night and hopefully get a bit of silverware.
"The performance itself was quite clinical and we set ourselves a few goals along the way and achieved every single one of those which was a great result.
"I think the all round team display was probably one of the better ones of the year and I tend to be saying that a fair bit lately but I think we are just getting better and better.
"I know we had a little hiccup last week against South Wagga but yesterday showed that fingers crossed we can make it count at the back end of the year.
"It probably raised a few eyebrows and to win by 60-70 runs and do it quite comfortably was very rewarding."
The Bulldogs lost the toss and were sent into bat first, however a gamble from Perry paid major dividends as they ended up posting a very strong total of 3-159 from their 20 overs.
Colin Starkey was promoted to opener and Perry said his aggressive start was just the spark the Bulldogs needed to post a big score.
"We took a bit of a gamble and put Col up the top," he said.
"The whole philosophy behind that was we think that as a batting unit we are quite comfortable within ourselves but at times struggle to get the ball rolling.
"So we gambled and put Col up the top and he did a marvellous job, I think we were 0-60 off six so 60 after the power play is pretty handy.
"I think Ethan (Perry) complemented him quite well and then Sammy Smith and Timmy Jenkins finished off the innings.
"To get to 159 I think we always thought we were going to be ultra competitive and batting wise it was great.
"It was great to watch and it's probably been one of the first times as a batting group we've been able to sit back and sort of enjoy the innings."
After dominating with the bat, the Bulldogs spin brigade soon got to work as Smith (3-15), Rod Guy (1-9), Perry (1-21) and Braith Gain (1-20) helped limit the Saints to 9-94.
Perry thought the bowling performance was brilliant and he highlighted the efforts of Guy who conceded only nine runs from his four overs.
"We only operated with one quick with Col and then we just alternated the spinners from the other end," he said.
"It was very rewarding and it showed the quality of our spinners to have them at 9-90 in a T20.
"We saw a pretty class performance from Rod Guy to get 1-9 and remove probably the best bat in the comp.
"He's only getting better with age and 1-9 off four overs in a T20 is not something that happens every day especially in first grade cricket."
Wagga RSL 3-159 (S Smith 46no, C Starkey 41; B Frostick 2-17) d St Michaels 9-94 (B Frostick 27, D Yerradimme 21no; S Smith 3-15)
