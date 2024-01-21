The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Firefighters called in as tractor burns during hot, windy conditions

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 21 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS crews were called to a property at Tootool on Sunday. File picture
RFS crews were called to a property at Tootool on Sunday. File picture

Firefighters worked hard to beat a blaze that destroyed a tractor on a Riverina property as temperatures climbed and the wind picked up on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.