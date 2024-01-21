The Daily Advertiser
Albury the first hurdle for Davison-trained Canny Hell ahead of Country Champs

By Graeme White
January 21 2024 - 2:40pm
Albury trainer Kym Davison.
Time will tell where Canny Hell climbs to this preparation with a possible start in the Newhaven Park Country Championships on the agenda if he can take the first step at Albury on Monday.

