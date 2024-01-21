Albury the first hurdle for Davison-trained Canny Hell ahead of Country Champs

Time will tell where Canny Hell climbs to this preparation with a possible start in the Newhaven Park Country Championships on the agenda if he can take the first step at Albury on Monday.
Canny Hell looked the goods on debut when winning at Corowa in July before he had two more starts and was sent for a spell after his final run at Rosehill one month later.
Trainer Kym Davison is looking forward to seeing the three-year-old return in the Conway Printing Class 1 (1175m) on a good rated surface.
Canny Lad was impressive winning a trial over the higher rated Salute Again and Baledon at Wagga on January 16.
"He always had a little issue with his breathing and that flared up after his last run in Sydney," Davison said.
"We have had that sorted and he is fine again and right to run on Monday.
"He had a soft pallet issue which was operated on three days after his last run.
"I didn't know if we would have him back in time for him to have a start or two before the Country Championships, but we will kick off on Monday and see how he goes.
"He is only a three-year-old that is lightly raced so if he gets there fine, but if he doesn't there is next year."
Davison also has races like the Wagga and Albury Guineas in mind for Canny Hell and firstly wants to see the gelding produce what he knows he is capable of and then take it step by step from there.
Canny Hell was one of four yearling purchases made at the Classic sales by Davison, but wasn't originally on his bucket list.
He is glad the owners paid $55,000 for the son of Hellbent who he claims has the ability to win more than his share of races.
"He was bought for $55,000 and was the dearest of the four. Some owners backed me, I was getting a bit low on horses, and I believe he will turn out to be a very nice horse," he said.
"If he can come out and win impressive then he will have another start and maybe run in the Country Championships.
"He will tell me by how he goes on Monday. He has come back superbly and I think he will run a big race."
Jockey Simon Miller is back on Canny Hell after riding him in his latest trial and in his first two starts.
"Kathy O'Hara rode him in his last start in the Highway and she was the one that noticed he was breathing wrong," he said.
Canny Hell finished second last, beaten by almost eight lengths, and Davison, after consulting with O'Hara, knew there was an issue.
"It meant surgery, time off, and I didn't know if he would be back in time but he is," he said.
"I expect him to run well, but he has to come out and do what he has shown me in track work and from the trial.
"He has only really been put under pressure once which was in his debut win and he responded how I thought he would."
The $150,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Southern Districts will be held at Albury on Sunday, February 18, which gives him time to give the lightly raced galloper another start.
The trainer will also start Daly Heads who comes up again against Keith in the Martins Travel Group Albury Benchmark 58 (1600m).
Keith beat Daly Heads to the finish by some five lengths the last time they raced over 1600 metres at Albury on November 28.
Keith meets Daly Heads better at the weights with Davison believing a senior jockey is best suited to his runner.
"The weights favour Keith, but I don't think there will be a lot between them," he said.
"He has had a freshen up and I think he should run in the top three."
Keith should find his way to the front which is his normal racing pattern.
With only 58.5 kilograms on his back after the claim for apprentice jockey Emma Ly, Keith is well weighted with a proven record at the distance with two wins and two seconds from five attempts.
