Cats continue T20 dominance claiming comfortable win against Lake Albert

Wagga City continued their Twenty20 dominance this season notching up a six-wicket win against Lake Albert at McPherson Oval.
The Cats are 5-0 in the shorter format this season and will head into Thursday's T20 grand final at Robertson Oval as the deserved favourites.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Cats put the squeeze on the Bulls as Gus Coles (1-11), Louis Grigg (2-11), Caleb Walker (0-8) and Cane Graetz (2-17) all helped keep the run-rate down.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson finished with the best figures of 3-34 but he admitted he was a tad disappointed his side let the Bulls get to 123 in their innings.
"I actually wrote down on the board before we started play saying that anything between 120-140 would be competitive today," Thompson said.
"I was pretty disappointed they got to 120 in the end as I thought we could've got them for 100 but Billo (Scott Billington) ending up hitting a big over off my bowling which got them to that 120 mark.
"We let them off with a bit of poor fielding but it was good to limit them to 120 and we always thought it was definitely reachable.
"Six runs an over in a T20 is really hard to defend if you don't take wickets and to their credit they did take a wicket in the first over but then Aaron (Maxwell) just took the game away from them."
It was a shaky start to the Cats' batting innings as Walker (0) was bowled second-ball from Billington which had Wagga City sitting at 1-0.
However Maxwell (57) and Jack Harper (45) then combined to put on a 81-run partnership which had the Cats back in control of the contest and they eventually got to their winning total of 4-125 in the 19th over.
Thompson said it was good to see the pair work together well at the top of the order to put the Cats in a strong position.
"They are both going to go pretty hard at the ball and fortunately for us they got them over the infield and away from their hands," he said.
"It was good to see both of them get starts, it was actually pretty disappointing that Aaron got out with one run to go before we won.
"It would've been nice for him to get a little not out at the end but he done a fantastic job and got us home again."
The Cats will take on Wagga RSL in Thursday's night T20 Grand Final at Robertson Oval and Thompson said there's a few players in the side that will be playing their first final at senior level against the Bulldogs.
"I think there will be four or five guys who will be playing their first final in senior cricket," he said.
"They'll be pretty excited and I think they are more excited to play under the lights at Robbo as they probably haven't done that yet.
"So they are pretty keen to jump into it and it's an exciting day for them."
The young Cats side continues to impress this season and Thompson agreed the T20 Grand Final appearance was a good reward for their efforts so far.
"They are good kids as I say every week and they are always out there to do their best," he said.
"They are pretty hard on themselves too when things don't go their way or they make mistakes which is good.
"It's good to see that they care and they want to improve all the time."
Wagga City 4-125 (A Maxwell 57, J Harper 45; S Billington 2-17) d Lake Albert 123 (S Billington 27no, S Gill 21; J Thompson 3-34)
