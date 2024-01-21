Colts strike late to claim final-ball T20 thriller over South Wagga

Some great death bowling from Hamish Starr and Sam Gainsford guided Kooringal to a thrilling four-run win against South Wagga.
Needing 145 runs for victory, the Blues were sitting at 2-125 with two overs remaining at Robertson Oval on Friday night.
Starr was the first to step up to the plate in the 19th over claiming the important wicket of Warren Clunes (32) while only conceding the four runs.
Gainsford then had the dream start to the last over dismissing Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson (64) with his first ball.
Nathan Cooke (0) would then be dismissed with the third ball which brought Cal Dooley out to the crease with three balls remaining in the over.
Back-to-back boundaries from the fourth and fifth balls had the Blues right in contention with one ball to come however Dooley was stumped on the final delivery which left South Wagga sitting four runs short of victory at 6-140.
Gainsford admitted there was some nervous moments late in the game, but he was glad the Colts could narrowly get over the line.
"I probably made it a bit harder for us than we needed," Gainsford said.
"But Starry showed his class with the bat and ball on Friday night, we all know how good he is so it was good to see him deliver that and probably arguably be the difference between the two sides.
"It was nice for him to get that and his second last over there was unreal."
Earlier in the evening, Starr (55) and Gainsford (38) also performed strongly with the bat as the Colts posted 6-144 off their 20 overs.
The pair put on a 46-run partnership through the middle overs and Gainsford said it was good to spend some time out in the middle with Starr.
"Yeah it was nice," he said.
"We haven't batted too much together lately and he's one of my closest mates so it's always nice to be out there in the middle with him and put on a few.
"We would've liked to put on a few more but hopefully we'll get another opportunity soon to do that."
It's been a up-and-down season so far for the Colts and Gainsford was hoping the narrow victory would build a bit of confidence which they could take forward into the remaining five games before finals.
"It's one of those things where you sort of get into a habit of losing and finding ways to lose but on the reverse of that you can get used to winning and find ways to win," he said.
"We've obviously had a bit of both this year but I just don't want the boys to get too far ahead of themselves.
"Twenty20 is done now so you've got to adapt and the quickest teams to adapt from T20 to one-day cricket will end up winning more games.
"We'll just have to do that, play smart cricket and do the basics right."
The game was played under lights on Friday at Robertson Oval due to South Wagga's Community Cup fixtures on Sunday and Gainsford said it was good to see plenty of people in attendance for the T20 clash.
"It was a good crowd and it was great to see people down there supporting local cricket," he said.
"It was great to see a bit of atmosphere which is always nice and thanks to Wagga Cricket for letting us change the game to Robbo."
Kooringal 6-144 (H Starr 55, S Gainsford 38; C Dooley 2-11, J Robinson 2-38) d South Wagga 6-140 (J Robinson 64, W Clunes 32; S Gainsford 3-30)
