Teen freed from wreck, taken to hospital after highway crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 21 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:20pm
The scene of the crash on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Wermatong, southeast of Tumut, on Saturday night. Picture by NSW SES Tumut Unit
The scene of the crash on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Wermatong, southeast of Tumut, on Saturday night. Picture by NSW SES Tumut Unit

A teenager has been freed from the wreckage of a ute and taken to hospital following a night-time crash on a Riverina highway.

