Teen freed from wreck, taken to hospital after highway crash

A teenager has been freed from the wreckage of a ute and taken to hospital following a night-time crash on a Riverina highway.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Wermatong, southeast of Tumut, about 11.30pm on Saturday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Tumut State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers rushed to the scene after reports the occupant was trapped in a utility that had gone off the road into bushland and landed on its side.
A spokesperson for the SES said crews worked swiftly and efficiently to remove the person from the vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were also called to the scene and treated a woman in her late teens.
She was then taken to the Tumut Health Service for further treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.