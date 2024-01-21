'Let's give it a crack': Talbingo Dam water polo social series a success

Smaller fields, shorter games, and a bit of a laugh was the perfect way for Wagga Water Polo Association to prepare for the return of their regular season next week.
The inaugural Talbingo Social Extravaganza featured clubs from both Wagga and Canberra competing in what association president Steven Cook was as fantastic event.
A perfect balance of fun and competitiveness, Cook hopes the event will continue in coming years.
"It was a lot of fun and there was a really good sense of community and fun water polo atmosphere," Cook said.
ANU were crowned winners of the men's events while locals Raiders won the women's events.
With plenty of close matches throughout the day, Cook said the event was a great return to the water ahead of next weekend's continuance of the 2023/24 season.
"We played it under fast five rules, so it was a little bit faster, you just keep rolling through, so there was lots of swimming and the fields are smaller so you get up and down the field a lot quicker," he said.
"Everyone played really fairly and with a good social spirit, out was fun and that was the goal of the day, just to have a bit of fun and I think that was achieved."
Playing in open water, and sharing with nearby boats provided new challenges for players to contend with.
Luck was on their side however, with little interference to game play from weather or other water users.
"We were really lucky with the weather, it was cool in the morning but it was a warm day, the water I think was about 22 degrees so it was pretty nice in," Cook said.
"There was a bit of wind up there but where we were was nice and protected, so we didn't really have to deal with that, and it was fairly calm in the water, you'd get the occasional bit of boat waves from the boats coming in and out but it was pretty calm to be honest."
Now aligned with ACT Water Polo, Cook said he was glad to have ANU, a Canberra based side, at the competition.
Hoping to continue to integrate and support ACT based clubs, he wants to see more involved when the event returns next year.
"This year was very much, let's give it a crack and see what it's like," he said.
"We would love to get a second field and try to have a bit more space for a few more teams, but we don't want to get too big, the size of it is important to keep it manageable but we'd love to grow it a little bit more.
"Now we're part of Water Polo ACT, so it's nice to do a few social things with some of the clubs, and I think ANU definitely will look to come back and I wouldn't be surprised to see a few more Canberra teams get involved next year."
