Where will they go?: Concern for residents displaced by renewal project

The government department responsible for the knockdown and rebuild of a rundown Wagga suburb says it's working closely with affected residents, amid fears some will be left with nowhere to go or forced out of the city.
Twenty homes will be demolished by mid-2024 as part of the first stage of the Tolland Renewal Project and one of the city's councillors has aired concerns the demand for housing and a lack of availability would make it hard for displaced residents to be re-homed.
The state government-led project will deliver 500 new mixed-tenure homes over five stages and is expected to take about a decade to complete.
Under the plan, Tolland would be transformed into a modern mix of new social, affordable, seniors and private housing, as well as upgraded community facilities, roads and parks.
A number of development applications for the demolition of homes within the suburb have been lodged with Wagga City Council for assessment.
The demolitions form part of the first stage of the renewal project and more than a dozen properties have already been vacated and fenced off in the suburb.
The 72-year-old, who has lived in his Tolland home for more than 35 years and has family in Wagga, told The Daily Advertiser last week he was offered relocation to Sydney or Queensland but given no option to stay locally.
"I would rather die than lose my house," Mr Dobson said on Thursday.
"I don't want to go, my family is here - my boys - and I want them to have me around.
"They said they would move me and pay for everything - but this is where my boys grew up."
A NSW Land and Housing Corporation spokesperson said the government agency was working closely with the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to support residents who will be told to vacate.
"We continue to work closely with DCJ and have developed a strategic tenant relocations strategy to assess unique tenant requirements and support them to relocate to a property that meets their needs," the spokesperson said.
"To support our relocation strategy, we're delivering at least 70 new social housing homes across the Wagga LGA over the coming years, while a further 180 new social homes will be delivered within the Tolland Renewal Project."
The spokesperson said people affected by the project were advised of the relocations in September 2023.
They were given six months written notice before needing to move, provided a relocations officer to help them find a suitable home and given the option of being rehoused locally.
While the suburb's renewal has been welcomed by Wagga councillor Richard Foley, he remained concerned about the lack of vacant housing in the city.
Cr Foley said he doubted the displaced residents would have somewhere else to go.
"Where are they going to put these residents? Are they going to be prioritised? How many houses do they have land-marked for these people?" he said.
Cr Foley said he felt for the long-term residents, like Mr Dobson, who were being uprooted from their homes.
"It's a state issue, council has no power over the project but I will be taking it up with council," he said.
Cr Foley also aired concerns the high number of private renters in the suburb would fall victim to unfair rent hikes as a result of the suburb's renewal and said he hoped the project included contracts for local tradesman.
More information about relocation can be found at facs.nsw.gov.au/housing/living/move-swap-transfer/relocating-tenants-for-management-purposes
The Tolland Renewal Masterplan can be viewed online at: haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/tolland-renewal
