Your say: You can't make a motza by being a landlord these days

Thursday's "Your Money" column by Noel Whittaker (January 18) compared the difference between investing money in shares and (rental) property. Shares, he concluded, offered a better return on the investment - staggeringly better, according to his discussion.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
I don't doubt Whittaker's facts or conclusions, but I am at a loss as to why our governments show no gumption in making rental property a more attractive market for investor-owners. We are reminded every day that we are amidst a dearth of tenant accommodation; good, prospective renters are not only priced-out of homes, but it's also often that nothing is available at all.
Whittaker's personal list of factors that convinced him to sell rather than continue renting is chilling: outgoings such as fees, rates, insurance and taxes; the time taken by form-filling and red-tape with an accountant; the capital gains tax at the end of it all; not to mention squatting tenants molly-coddled by the law as if they are a species of rare duck sitting on that breed's last remaining clutch of eggs.
If you want to make a motza by being a landlord these days, you've got a screw loose. Speaking of which, it's typical that The Greens think that the way to home the homeless is to freeze rents; thus making investing in rental accommodation a lunatic financial proposition. Trust The Greens to come up with an idea to improve the rental crisis which would make rental ownership (and thus supply) even more of a mug's game.
Australia Day on January 26 marks the beginning of modern Australia, a country that has become one of the great democratic nations of the world since it was settled by the British in 1788.
Does anyone really believe that no Europeans would have come here during the great age of exploration? Does anyone believe that a giant fence would have been erected around the Australian continent protecting the original inhabitants from outside influences?
Yes, there was violence, injustice and mistakes. There has also been democracy, freedom of speech and the rule of law.
Australia has turned out to be a pretty good place, having very little to be sorry for. It has welcomed millions of people from all over the world to new lives of safety, freedom and prosperity.
We should be proud of our achievements, not sorry. We need to protect our way of life that, more than ever, is under threat from internal and external enemies.
Take pride in Australia and celebrate what we have when compared to many other places in our troubled world.
It's concerning that there's been an explosion in mosquito numbers across the Riverina ("Rising mozzie numbers prompt virus safety warning as wet weather lingers", Daily Advertiser, January 17). As our climate warms, the World Health Organisation warns that mosquitos, known as the world's deadliest creature, are expanding their geographical range and breeding capability.
Mosquito-borne diseases infect up to 700 million people each year, killing more than a million. Here in Australia we are not immune. In 2022, mosquito-carried Japanese encephalitis marched down the east coast, reportedly due to climate change. In short, we must protect ourselves from pesky mosquito bites and serious diseases, not only by covering up and applying insect repellent, but also by swiftly reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.
In letters to the editor and the occasional article, I often read about inner city "woke elites" described variously as chardonnay drinking/latte sipping/lefties contributing to the downfall of our country.
I have some questions:
If these people are "inner city", do they only live in high rise apartments?
Why do these people only drink chardonnay?
Why is it only latte drinkers? What about black, flat white, cappuccino, soy latte, double shot, decaf etc drinkers, why are they not threats to our traditional way of life?
What is "woke"? I thought this is what happened after the termination of sleep.
Why do these people have so much power when all they do is sit in their little apartments drinking a particular type of coffee?
Who are these "elites"? I always thought elites were rich, entitled, white people who went to private schools and had incomes the average person could only dream about. This traditionally was seen as the preserve of people from the right side of the conceptual centre.
Are people who drive trucks in the mines earning $150,000-plus elites? Tradies on well over $100,000-plus elites?
Gina Rinehart, the richest woman in Australia, doesn't seem to me to be a "woke" chardonnay-sipping person yet she is wealthy beyond comprehension. I would think her wealth alone would make her "elite". I am unsure as to her coffee preference.
Could someone help me please?
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.