The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Diebert still pleased to be getting winners after six decades

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Diebert guides Raging On to victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday for his father Norm. Picture by Les Smith
Mal Diebert guides Raging On to victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday for his father Norm. Picture by Les Smith

Norm Diebert has been racing horses for more than six decades and still gets a buzz out of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.