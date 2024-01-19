Corrective services celebrate community rehabilitation work

Wagga's corrective services staff came together on Friday to celebrate National Corrections Day at the Riverside Precinct.
From music to food and coffee and conversations with those alike it was an opportunity for correctional staff to unite, relax and reflect on the hard work they all do that often gets done behind the scenes.
Community corrections officer Gavin Comtesse said it is an event many look forward to.
"Every year we celebrate National Corrections day, we celebrate the work we do in the community and also to rehabilitate offenders," he said.
"It's just about networking as well, putting faces to names and learning about what each service does."
For others, National Corrections Day is a reminder of the importance their work has in the community they live in and service.
Community Corrections southern district director Many Loundar said the event was an opportunity to let those hard workers know they are valued and needed.
"I've been in the role for 18 months and in that time I have seen the work from the people behind the scenes that most people don't know about," she said.
"Those services are fighting challenging and complex fights every day to rehabilitate people and keep the community safe and today is just about letting them know they are valued."
