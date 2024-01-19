The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Corrective services celebrate community rehabilitation work

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community corrections officer Gavin Comtesse (centred) pictured with Community Corrections southern district director Many Loundar (far left) and other corrective service workers. Picture by Les Smith
Community corrections officer Gavin Comtesse (centred) pictured with Community Corrections southern district director Many Loundar (far left) and other corrective service workers. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's corrective services staff came together on Friday to celebrate National Corrections Day at the Riverside Precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.