The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City Council launches Community Strategic Plan for residents

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated January 21 2024 - 9:29am, first published January 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's general manager Peter Thompson (left), Regional Activation Projects executive manager Christine Priest and City of Wagga Wagga Deputy Mayor Amelia Parkins at the Wagga Wagga 2050 Community Engagement launch. Picture by Les Smith
Council's general manager Peter Thompson (left), Regional Activation Projects executive manager Christine Priest and City of Wagga Wagga Deputy Mayor Amelia Parkins at the Wagga Wagga 2050 Community Engagement launch. Picture by Les Smith

For the next year there will be a number of surveys in malls, pop up tents and community meetings to help set the future of direction of Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.