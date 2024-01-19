Wagga City Council launches Community Strategic Plan for residents

For the next year there will be a number of surveys in malls, pop up tents and community meetings to help set the future of direction of Wagga.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It's part of a Community Strategic Plan [CSP] known as Wagga Wagga 2050 to help Wagga City Council consult with the community.
Regional Activation Project executive manager Christine Priest says it is a great opportunity for the community to get involved and tell the council what's most important for them.
"We really want to hear from everyone in the community," Ms Priest said.
Ms Priest said the consultation wouldn't be limited to Wagga but would include the surrounding villages and suburbs as well.
"We're going to have targeted conversations during the next seven months which could be looking at the economic, environment and social side of things," she said.
Ms Priest says the community response will be used to create a draft plan which will be developed over seven months before being adopted in February 2025 after the new council is elected.
Council's general manager Peter Thompson said the CSP had shaped projects such as the Riverside area and the expansion of sport facilities.
"You should be able to look at what we're doing and find a mandate for that in the Community Strategic Plan which was put together by the community previously," Mr Thompson said.
He said the plan wasn't just for the local government but for the state and federal governments.
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins said the CSP was important as it would shape the priorities of Wagga councillors and the long-term vision for the city.
"Essentially anything the council does into the future needs to be tied to this document," Cr Parkins said.
As part of their community engagement, there is an art competition called I love Wagga for people to submit artworks of what they love about the city.
There are local prizes available for the winners.
"We find that people are expressing creatively, what's important to them, what they love can help guide where we're heading in the future," Ms Priest said.
Residents are encouraged to get involved online through: haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/csp2050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.