Wagga Mardi Gras' call out to everyone wanting to perform on new stage

Wagga Mardi Gras had made a call out for anyone, from amateur artists or musicians, to perform in front of a large and fun crowd.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wagga's Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy, said that this year's event was set to feature a new community stage, and encouraged anyone to contact them if they wished to perform.
"It's a great opportunity for some of our amateur artists around town to make a name for themselves," Ms Conroy said.
"It just gives them a safe space and a platform where they can feel free to come along and try out their performance with a very friendly crowd."
She said the new community stage was a 'no brainer' and came back to the values of Mardi Gras - acceptance and giving people a free space to be themselves.
"It's a great way to see how you perform in front of the crowd without having the pressure," she said.
"Everyone who comes along to the event, to support the fact we're creating a safe space for everyone."
This concept of being able to express their authentic self is something close to Ms Conroy's heart, as she credits her sport club for making her feel welcome.
"East Wagga Kooringal has given me a safe space, have made me feel welcome and it's absolutely helped me," she said.
Ms Conroy said any performance must be family friendly and can't have any inappropriate language.
Applicants who wish to apply should email:hello@waggamardigras.com.
They should include a brief description of their act, any relevant links to portfolios, along with videos of their performances.
All submissions for performances must be submitted on February 16 to be considered for the community stage line up.
For more information on the Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras Festival, visit waggamardigras.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.