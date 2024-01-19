'Low act': Residents furious after SES cache broken into

Residents have been left furious after they found out the North Wagga SES cache had been broken into over the holidays and several items stolen.
The cache is located at McPherson Oval and is used during flood events for residents across Wagga and surrounds to prepare sandbags in an effort to protect their homes from water.
Police were notified of a break and enter at the cache about 10am on Thursday and attended.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers believe an offender or offenders gained entry to the cache sometime between 5pm Monday, January 8, and 8pm Wednesday, January 17.
Police were told gloves, torches and a generator were stolen.
It comes as sore news to North Wagga residents who fought for more than a decade to get the cache.
North Wagga Residents' Association president Robyn Dawson said it was a "low act".
"This is our lifeline when a flood occurs," she said.
"It's a very low act to break into a cache.
"It's disappointing and we hope to god it wasn't a resident."
North Wagga resident Rex Tremain mimicked Ms Dawson's sentiment, saying the forced entry into the cache and the theft of important items came as "disappointing" news to him.
"It's a disgrace," he said.
"It gives people relief to know the cache is here and it services people right across Wagga and surrounding areas such as Oura.
"It's putting the whole community at risk."
Mr Tremain said it was a pointless act as the items stolen will likely come as know use to those who took them.
Ms Dawson is urging residents to support North Wagga by completing a survey being run by Wagga City Council at; https://survey.confirmit.com.au/wix/8/p425785887718.aspx.
Anyone with information or CCTV is urged to come forward and contact Wagga Wagga Police Station (02) 6922 2599 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
