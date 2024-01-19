Ducks to take over Wagga Beach for Australia Day extravaganza

There will be more ducks than ever before at Wagga Beach next week with the return of the city's biggest Australia Day community event.
The South Wagga Apex Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race will be back better than ever before with a community race cash pool of $5000 and plenty of festivities in store for all ages.
South Wagga Apex Club president Zachary Morden-Jones said the goal this year is to produce a bigger community event at an even more affordable price.
"The goal is to put on a great community event that brings people out and gives them something to do," he said.
"We've tried to organise a lot of kids rides and things like that and we've tried to make it extremely affordable for families so we've funded a lot of the amusements.
"It's going to be a great, affordable family-fun day out."
Last year when the event made a return after a two-year-hiatus due to COVID-19 residents praised organisers for the number of child-friendly activities.
The feedback was a priority when organising the event again for 2024.
"We wanted to expand on last year and get a few more kids amusements," Mr Morden-Jones said.
"For those who don't have kids, it's still a great day on the beach for Australia Day.
"It should be a great day for all."
There will be rides, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and plenty more with a bar for adults, live music and plenty of food vendors.
Races will kick off from 12.30pm on Friday, January 26, at Wagga Beach with several corporate races to be held throughout the day.
"We sell the community ducks for $5 - that gets you a ticket into the duck race with a cash prize pool of $5000," Mr Morden-Jones said.
"With the purchase of a few ducks you also get free rides for the kids for the day.
"We have corporate duck races where businesses have sponsored the event and purchased a duck and towards the end of the day we will have the big community duck race."
