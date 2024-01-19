Technicality denies Hazell from equalling course record

A technicality has denied Mick Hazell a slice of Wagga City Golf Club history.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Hazell unofficially equalled the 22-year-old amateur course record last Saturday after shooting a round of 66.
However the score is unable to count as a record with the club currently operating under preferred lie rules.
They enable players to take relief at any point on the course.
Hazell didn't throughout his round but under Golf NSW rules the round can't officially count as equalling the record.
It's something that has left Hazell frustrated.
"It bothers me a little bit as how often do you shoot a course record?" Hazell said.
"Because I got to tournaments in other places you can't get into a bad habit of picking your ball up and getting penalised so I try to leave it as is and play as it is.
"I'm a bit disappointed about it as I absolutely would have loved to have tied the course record officially and I might have gone in Golf Australia's magazine or something like that."
Mark Johnson set the amateur record of six under in December 2021.
Hazell, who is currently playing off a handicap of two, but has played off scratch before, shot his previously low score of 67 in April last year.
He credited consistency off the tee for the round.
"It was just a day out as I haven't been playing all that crash hot," Hazell said.
"I've just been going through the motions or putts aren't dropping or some days the driver is working and nothing else is, but on Saturday everything just seemed to be cruising along nicely.
"I only missed one fairway off the tee and only missed one green in regulation so I gave himself opportunities."
Hazell's round included seven birdies.
He was three under for the first nine holes and was able to maintain that pace coming home.
While he felt he was playing well, Hazell wasn't focused on his score while still on the course.
However he said it was an amazing feeling once it all snuck in.
"I try not to look at it while I'm scoring, I just like to play golf and see what happens when it's finished," Hazell said.
"At halfway I knew I was three under but still with nine holes to play I was thinking anything could happen.
"I tried to keep my mind off it, take it shot-by-shot and let it unfold."
With his efforts Hazell also won the A Grade Saturday competition stableford with 44 points, five clear of runner-up Matt Bishop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.