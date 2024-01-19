The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Technicality denies Hazell from equalling course record

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 19 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Hazell unofficially equalled the amateur course record at Wagga City Golf Club on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Mick Hazell unofficially equalled the amateur course record at Wagga City Golf Club on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A technicality has denied Mick Hazell a slice of Wagga City Golf Club history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.