Supermarket giant to employ hundreds if approved for Boorooma

A supermarket giant is seeking the tick of approval to be the first grocery store to open its doors in Boorooma.
Coles has lodged a development application to Wagga City Council pending the approval for plans valued at $18,826,997 to open a grocery store and Liquorland store at the Boorooma Shopping Centre complex.
The proposal comes after the opening of Foodworks at neighbouring suburb Estella - the first grocery store to open in the northern suburbs after 20 years of conversations.
A spokesperson for Coles said if the application is approved the store will create hundreds of jobs for locals.
"The project will create hundreds of local retail and construction jobs and we'll be sure to keep the community informed as plans for this development progress," the spokesperson said.
"As part of our application to Wagga Council, Coles is looking to deliver a new supermarket and Liquorland to support the existing Boorooma Shopping Centre.
"At Coles we are constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience for our customers, and as part of that process we are excited about delivering a new supermarket for the Boorooma community."
The subject site is located at 4-6 Messenger Avenue, Boorooma, bounded by Phar Lap Place to the east and south, Boorooma and Boorooma Shopping Centre to the west and a service station to the north.
If approved, a car park will be constructed offering 153 parking spaces including four click and collect spaces, four motorbike spaces and a drop off bay and two staff parks.
An amenities block would also be constructed.
During peak trading it is estimated up to 285 team members and customers would be on site at any one time.
The grocery store will trade from 6am to 11pm Mondat t Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sundays.
Liquorland will trade 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sundays.
