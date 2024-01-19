The Daily Advertiser
Supermarket giant to employ hundreds if approved for Boorooma

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 20 2024 - 9:15pm, first published January 19 2024 - 4:00pm
Coles has lodged a development application to Wagga City Council for Boorooma. Picture supplied
A supermarket giant is seeking the tick of approval to be the first grocery store to open its doors in Boorooma.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

