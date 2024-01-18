Worker charged after cattle allegedly stolen from Riverina farmer

A man has been charged following the alleged theft of cattle from a property in the Riverina.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In July of last year Rural Crime Investigators from Wagga received a report relating to historic cattle thefts from the Adelong area between September and December 2015.
Strike Force Billabourie was formed by the Rural Crime Prevention Team to investigate the alleged theft of 15 head of mixed cattle which resulted in extensive investigations and inquiries dating back to 2015.
During the investigation Rural Crime Investigators from the Riverina Police District and Murrumbidgee Police District executed search warrants at Grahamstown and Adelong on September 14, 2023, where they mustered and exhibited cattle, obtaining DNA samples from some.
Following those investigations police charged a 66-year-old Adelong man with stealing cattle and taking and using cattle.
Investigators allege the 66-year-old man was an employee of the farmer who owned the cattle.
The man is to appear at Tumut Local Court on April 10.
State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside is encouraging residents to report all rural crimes and stock thefts.
"Whilst not all rural crime investigations result in people being placed before the Court, it is a given that those are not reported rarely do," Detective Whiteside said.
Please report all rural crime to your nearest police station and if you have information that can assist our Rural Crime Investigators, please call Crime Stations on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.