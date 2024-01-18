The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Worker charged after cattle allegedly stolen from Riverina farmer

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 19 2024 - 11:00am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after cattle allegedly stolen from Riverina farm. File photo
Man charged after cattle allegedly stolen from Riverina farm. File photo

A man has been charged following the alleged theft of cattle from a property in the Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.