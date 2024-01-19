Your say: Willans Hill not the right home for koalas

Unfortunately Keith Wheeler (Wheeler's Wisdom, January 16) does not appear to have done any basic research before issuing his condemnation of my campaign for a koala sanctuary in the Wagga Wagga local government area (LGA).
He prefers that koalas live in their natural habitat rather than in Wagga - contrary to scientific and historical evidence that shows koalas are native to this area, and in fact are native to the Riverina in general.
No 'koala-friendly' trees need to be planted, contrary to his claim, because this entire area is replete with River Redgums - the exact food that koalas ate here before they were hunted and their habitat was cleared.
My campaign is for koala populations to be re-established in this area, and I can guarantee Mr Wheeler that Willans Hill is definitely not a suitable site for that purpose.
He was correct in only one claim in his column - yes, it is expensive to establish and maintain a koala sanctuary. That's why council is working with the state government to investigate whether our LGA is eligible for funding for a koala re-establishment program, and that's why scientific investigations are currently underway to determine suitability.
I notice that Mr Wheeler finds fault only with the plans that female councillors have for 2024, and I applaud Cr Davies (Letters to the Editor, January 16) on the slap down she awarded Mr Wheeler for his ill-informed comments on her priorities for the coming year.
Perhaps Mr Wheeler could take off his blinkers for a moment - he might see that women have come out of the kitchen these days and are contributing purposefully to public life.
Latest revelations again highlight flawed priorities in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
Concerns from one end of the system to the other have been raised about flow data, including inaccuracies and broken or inefficient infrastructure.
In South Australia, landholders say they have "lost all faith" in the flow data which has been relied upon to keep families safe in times of high water flow and have implored authorities to "listen to the community" who "know a lot more" because they have generations of lived experience.
Meanwhile, we hear reports that vital flow measuring equipment in upstream regions failed during the 2022 flood, when it was most needed. In the Goulburn system, the best method landholders have for determining flow levels, and therefore the extent of any flooding event, is to phone neighbours. This is despite several inquiries over more than a decade that have identified the need for improved metering and installation of new gauges.
The entire Basin Plan is predicated on specific flow levels, even though there have been repeated warnings from those who live and breathe the system that much of the modelling on which they were based was inaccurate.
We desperately need someone with the political courage to stand up and say, "something is not right here" and demand an open and transparent inquiry into the Basin Plan's flaws and how to fix them. One thing is for certain, buying more water to store in dams and thus exacerbate flood risk is not the answer.
As we embrace REDFEB, Heart Awareness Month, this February, Heart Research Australia is dedicated to reshaping how Australians approach cardiovascular well-being without causing financial strain. Beyond our collective effort to raise funds for life-saving research, our goal this year is to shed light on the financial and health implications associated with heart disease, affecting individuals regardless of their financial circumstances.
Heart disease touches the lives of 2 in 3 Australians and stands as the leading cause of death. Prioritising heart health is an investment in both personal well-being and financial stability. In the midst of escalating living expenses, allocating resources for health might seem like a luxury. However, overlooking heart health can result in severe financial consequences, impacting wages, work capacity, career advancement, and long-term financial stability.
Knowledge plays a pivotal role in fostering a healthier heart, with eight out of ten cases of premature heart disease and stroke preventable through healthy lifestyle choices. From heart-healthy, budget-friendly diets to accessible exercise options and stress management techniques, there are numerous practical and cost-effective strategies. We invite all Australians to explore our free online Heart Hub, offering a wealth of expert advice on cultivating heart-healthy habits.
Research is a lifeline, emphasising Heart Research Australia's steadfast support for world-class researchers. This is why we encourage all Australians to wear RED this February and, if possible, extend a helping hand by contributing to fund vital research against heart disease. For more information on REDFEB, heart health tips, and to contribute to this critical cause, please visit heartresearch.com.au.
