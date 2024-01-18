How South Coast retiree helped find Wagga man's wedding ring lost in surf

What was supposed to be a relaxing trip to the South Coast for Wagga's John Lloyd almost ended in tragedy after his beloved wedding band slipped off his finger while in the surf.
Mr Lloyd was enjoying a dip at Long Beach, north of Batemans Bay, when he noticed his wedding band was no longer on his finger.
In a panic, his wife began talking to locals asking if they knew anyone who could help them recover the ring.
The pair weren't hopeful, but managed to get in contact with Surf Beach-based metal detector Bevan Badcott.
Mr Badcott, a retiree, has been helping recover lost items like rings for more than 20 years along the South Coast and does not charge for his service.
Not long after he received the call from the Lloyds, he arrived at Long Beach and located the lost wedding band 20 minutes later.
"I get a kick out of seeing people's smiles when I find their lost items," he said.
"John had been in the surf about knee-deep and by the time I arrived the tide had gone in a bit."
Because of the weight of gold rings Mr Badcott said they don't tend to move far from where they are dropped, so if people have a good idea as to where they lost it, it usually doesn't take long to find.
"John was sceptical at first I think," he said.
"He said to me ' I don't think you will find it, mate'.
"Most people think that when they lose something like that in the surf it's gone forever.
"It's hard because things like jewellery are often given from love and people have strong attachments to them - they can't really be replaced."
It's not the first time Mr Badcott has uncovered a wedding band and it won't be his last.
"I recovered three rings in one weekend the same time John lost his," he said.
