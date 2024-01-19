Bulls make one change ahead of T20 clash against Wagga City

Lake Albert have made one change ahead of their Twenty20 clash against Wagga City at McPherson Oval.
Tim Post returns to the side after a stellar performance in second grade last weekend where he finished with figures of 3-11 and blasted his way to 73 runs off just 37 balls at the top of the order.
Beau Edmunds will drop down to second grade to make way for Post.
The Bulls have the opportunity to notch up back-to-back wins for the first time this season and Lake Albert captain Isaac Cooper said his side was looking forward to the clash with the Cats.
"Yeah definitely," Cooper said.
"It's always a good game against Cats and everyone is looking forward to it."
The two sides have only met once this season so far and it was the bottom of the table Bulls who claimed the four points back in round four.
It was a stellar bowling performance that day which led the Bulls to victory as Scott Billington (2-20), Connor Bock (2-13), Joe Martin (2-14), Nathan Brookes (3-22) and Rhauri MacLeod (1-17) combined superbly to dismiss the Cats for just 96 runs.
Although that match up was all the way back in November, Cooper believed his side could take some confidence out of that performance.
"It was at the start of the year and obviously they've been on a bit of a streak in recent times," he said.
"But the boys are definitely up for it and there's plenty to take out of that first game to bring into this game against them."
The Bulls notched up their first win since November over the weekend against St Michaels and Cooper felt it was a result that was definitely needed.
"It was good," he said.
"It was probably the confident boost we needed as we hadn't been playing too bad but we were just finding ways to beat ourselves.
"It was definitely good to get the job done."
Cooper believed they didn't do anything too different on the weekend on the Saints and he said that team selection had played the biggest factor in their victory.
"It was probably the first time all year we've been able to put a full strength team on the field," he said.
"That was definitely something that was pleasing."
The Bulls find themselves right in the hunt to secure their spot in the T20 Grand Final against the Cats on January 25 at Robertson Oval.
Currently sitting equal second on points with Kooringal and Wagga RSL, if results go their way the Bulls could find themselves in the decider on Thursday night.
Cooper said the group was excited about the prospect of playing in the final and that it would be used as motivation in Saturday's clash.
"We'll be pushing hard on the weekend," he said.
"The chance to play in the final is always a bit of a carrot there to get everyone to turn up and perform on the weekend."
